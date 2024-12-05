Home

Plan for Change: Labour tweaks growth mission to buy wiggle room

Keir Starmer has downgraded his government’s growth mission as he outlines the milestones his administration hopes to reach over the next five years.

At his Plan for Change speech in Buckinghamshire, Starmer has outlined that the government would “aim for the highest sustained growth in the G7”, with a greater focus on improving household incomes and raising living standards.

In Labour’s five missions to rebuild Britain, the party had committed to “kickstart economic growth to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7”.

The move comes following the defeat of the Democrats in the recent US presidential election, with living standards highlighted as one of the reasons behind their loss.

Starmer is unveiling six milestones for the Labour government as part of his Plan for Change, including having 13,000 more police officers on the beat, decarbonising the energy grid by 2030 and ensuring 92% of routine operations and appointments take place within 18 weeks.

For more from LabourList, follow us on  Bluesky, ThreadsX,Facebook Instagram or WhatsApp.

Read more about the Plan for Change:

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected]
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning. 
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please donate to become one of our supporters here and help sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or content, email [email protected].
Tags: Downing Street / Plan for Change / UK Labour Party / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Chancellor / prime Minister / Parliament / Politics / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL