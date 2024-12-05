Plan for Change: Labour tweaks growth mission to buy wiggle room

Keir Starmer has downgraded his government’s growth mission as he outlines the milestones his administration hopes to reach over the next five years.
At his Plan for Change speech in Buckinghamshire, Starmer has outlined that the government would “aim for the highest sustained growth in the G7”, with a greater focus on improving household incomes and raising living standards.
In Labour’s five missions to rebuild Britain, the party had committed to “kickstart economic growth to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7”.
The move comes following the defeat of the Democrats in the recent US presidential election, with living standards highlighted as one of the reasons behind their loss.
Starmer is unveiling six milestones for the Labour government as part of his Plan for Change, including having 13,000 more police officers on the beat, decarbonising the energy grid by 2030 and ensuring 92% of routine operations and appointments take place within 18 weeks.
