Revealed: Labour’s most marginal seats against Reform UK

Following Reform UK’s breakthrough in Parliament at the general election, Nigel Farage has Labour firmly in his sights on all fronts.

With Labour dipping in the polls as they settle into government, we took a closer look at which seats Reform UK could be eyeing up come the next election in 2029.

READ MORE: Which Labour MPs at most at risk from Greens and independents?

Reform UK placed second in 89 Labour seats across the country, with many of them located in the North East of England, Merseyside, Greater Manchester and southern Wales.

However, in several of these Labour maintained a significant majority over their hard-right rival.

For more from LabourList, follow us on Bluesky, Threads, X,Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

By contrast, there were 20 constituencies won by Labour at the general election where Reform was within 5,000 votes of victory. However, of those, Reform only placed second in seven – highlighting the close nature of the election in some constituencies.

Of the ten most vulnerable Labour constituencies to Reform UK, the party came second in only three; Llanelli, Amber Valley and Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr.

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter