Revealed: 17 union chiefs urge PM to support backbench climate bill

Union leaders have written to Keir Starmer calling on him to back a new bill that will require the UK to set more ambitious climate change targets, LabourList can reveal.

The Climate and Nature Bill, a backbench private members’ bill backed by more than 200 MPs including 88 Labour MPs, is set to be debated in Parliament on Friday.

If passed, it will require the UK to achieve climate and nature targets, including fulfilling its obligations under the Paris Agreement, and will require the secretary of state to implement a strategy to achieve those targets within 12 months of the Bill passing.

Writing to the Prime Minister, the 17 trade union leaders warned that the “climate-nature crisis is already impacting workers’ lives and livelihoods across the UK”, as they called on him to support it.

The signatories include the general secretaries of the National Education Union; Bakers, Food & Allied Workers Union; University and Colleges Union; and the Public & Commercial Services Union.

They said it was essential that “Parliament sets the strongest laws to rise to this existential threat”, while protecting the future livelihoods of the British public.

The bill has already been backed by more than one in five Labour MPs, and counts party MPs Alex Sobel and Olivia Blake among its co-sponsors.

Environmental campaign group Zero Hour, which supports the bill, said that MPs should be afforded a free vote, similar to Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Bill.

Co-director of Zero Hour, Amy McDonnell, said: “The Climate and Nature Bill tackles the environmental emergency by introducing an integrated plan to protect our planet for future generations, led by the science.”

“What could be a bigger issue of conscience than whether we save the planet or let it burn up? Keir Starmer needs to make sure MPs get a free vote next week and back the Bill.”

The government was approached for comment.

The signatories are:

Sarah Woolley (General Secretary, Bakers, Food & Allied Workers Union)

Daniel Kebede (General Secretary, National Education Union)

Jo Grady (General Secretary, University and College Union)

Fran Heathcote (General Secretary, Public & Commercial Services Union)

Paul Day (Director, Pharmacists’ Defence Association Union)

David Collingwood (President, Association of Educational Psychologists)

Paul W. Fleming (General Secretary, Equity)

Julie Georgiou (General Secretary, National House Building Council Staff Association)

Steve Gillan (General Secretary, Prison Officers Association)

Zita Holbourne (Co-Chair, Artists Union of England)

Ian Lawrence (General Secretary, National Association of Probation Officers)

Gawain Little (General Secretary, General Federation of Trade Unions)

Brian Linn (General Secretary, Aegis)

John McGowan (General Secretary, Social Workers’ Union)

Tahir Latif (Greener Jobs Alliance)

Professor Phil Banfield, Council Chair, British Medical Association

Amira Campbell, President, National Union of Students UK

