Clive Lewis: ‘Labour must trust the public with its own water’

In England, “Water” has become a stark symbol of the failures of privatisation and the persistence of a glaring class divide.

The evidence against privatisation in the UK is overwhelming. Since water companies were sold off in 1989, they have amassed billions in debt, funnelled exorbitant dividends to shareholders, and neglected vital infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the public has borne the brunt of these failures through rising bills, declining service standards, and environmental degradation.

Today, a significant majority of the public supports public ownership of water. Yet, Steve Reed, in outlining his plan for reform, has already ruled this option out.

The crisis engulfing England’s water system is further complicated by several unfolding permacrises.

Climate breakdown is bringing higher risks of floods and droughts. Decades of neoliberal policies have eroded democratic accountability, leaving citizens disillusioned with institutions. Simultaneously, the cost-of-living crisis, paired with soaring utility bills, has left families struggling to make ends meet.

Public ownership, not just nationalisation, can address the deep frustrations of a public disillusioned with decades of neoliberal policies, and help prepare us for climate shocks.

To rebuild trust in the government’s commitment to the common good — a trust eroded by years of market-driven policies — and stave off the far-right, Labour must seize this opportunity to listen to the public. Water must be reimagined as a public good, not a commodity.

Governing for the many

The success stories are there: Paris transformed its water supply after returning it to public hands, improving efficiency and lowering costs. Similarly, Slovenia enshrined water as a human right, resisting privatisation and safeguarding access for future generations.

Public water prioritises affordability, sustainability and transparency.

This goes far beyond policy: there is a story to be told about our commons. The commons represents shared resources that belong to everyone, managed collectively for the common good. This idea resonates deeply, evoking the same public pride and shared responsibility that underpins the NHS.

By embedding water reform in the public imagination, Labour can redefine what it means to govern for the many, not the few.

I want to provide a roadmap for this vision through my Private Members’ Bill, which serves as a blueprint for economic democracy and climate adaptation. My proposal outlines innovative ways to reinvent public ownership in the 21st century, embedding democratic participation at its core.

By advocating for locally managed resources and community-led decision-making, my bill showcases how Labour can modernise the concept of public ownership to meet the twin challenges of economic inequality and the climate crisis.

This approach not only reclaims essential services for the public but also empowers communities to play an active role in shaping their futures. Adopting such forward-thinking policies would demonstrate Labour’s commitment to a fairer, greener and more democratic economy.

Democracy and progressive populism are nothing to fear, even if political elites have long treated them with suspicion.

If it wants people’s trust back, Labour must break this habit, stop doing politics “to” people, and start trusting them.