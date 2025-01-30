John Prescott funeral: Donations spike to Alzheimer’s Research UK after his death

Hundreds of relatives, friends and former colleagues of the former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott are assembling at Hull Minster for his funeral today.

Prescott’s family have asked for donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK instead of flowers, as he had been living with the illness.

LabourList can reveal the charity saw an uptick in donations in the week of his death. Prescott’s son David has also more recently set up a fundraising page for the charity as he prepares to do a London Marathon in April. He called Alzheimer’s a “cruel and hateful conditioon that we need to find a cure for, so I thought I’d do my little bit in raising money,” he wrote on LinkedIn earlier this month.

“It’ll only be the second time I’ve attempted the London Marathon. The last time was 18 years ago when I was considerably younger and slimmer. I know January is a tight month for money but if you can spare a couple of quid at some point, that would be great.”

Hilary Evans-Newton, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, previously told LabourList their thoughts were with his family and loved ones.

“It’s tragic how many lives are being lost to dementia, the leading cause of death in the UK. We’re incredibly moved by Lord Prescott’s family, who have asked for donations to Alzheimer’s Research UK, in lieu of flowers. As the UK’s leading dementia research charity, we’re accelerating progress towards a cure, so no one’s life has to end this way.

“For anyone looking to speak to someone about Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Infoline is available to help.”

Today we say goodbye to a giant of the Labour movement.



Thank you, John. pic.twitter.com/XCnaEgjDvq — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) January 30, 2025

The charity confirmed it had seen donations rise shortly after Prescott died on 20 November – albeit not via a dedicated fundraising page, making proving a direct link more difficult.

Keir Starmer said today that “John Prescott’s funeral is a moment to reflect on his legacy alongside those that loved him most”, PA reports.

“Since his death, I have been moved to hear countless people relate their stories of John – tales of characteristic generosity, humour and charisma.

“He was held in huge affection by people across the country who admired his straightforward authenticity and knew that he would always have their back.”

You can donate to David Prescott’s fundraising page here.

