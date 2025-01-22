Climate groups urge PM to challenge Trump and warn over airport expansion

Keir Starmer has been urged to reconsider rumoured plans to expand capacity at three UK airports and stand up to Donald Trump after the US withdrew from the Paris climate agreement.

In a letter signed by more than 20 climate action groups, Starmer was told to “make safeguarding our climate your legacy”, even as the Prime Minister seeks to keep the UK from being hit with trade tariffs by the new US President.

The Labour government looks set to announce a boost capacity at Luton Airport, put a second runway at Gatwick into full-time use and approve a third runway at Heathrow.

However, Starmer was criticised by the Campaign Against Climate Change, one of the signatories of the letter, over the rumoured plans and said: “We urgently need leadership at this time. But if a Labour government signs off expansion at Heathrow and Gatwick airports, it will show they don’t take the climate crisis seriously, and greenwash about tiny amounts of so-called ‘sustainable’ aviation fuel can’t hide that.

“Trump may believe economic success is only achievable by trashing the environment – the UK can and should do better.”

Trump used his first full day in office to sign an executive order to begin the process of withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement.

Trump previously withdrew the US from the climate change agreement, signed by more than 200 countries, last time he was in power – before President Joe Biden re-joined it in 2021.

In the letter, the climate action groups called on Starmer to urge Trump not to pull out of the agreement.

“We ask you to use your position as UK Prime Minister, firstly to urge Trump not to pull out of the Paris agreement, and secondly, to do everything in your power to maintain and repair the principles of collective global action on climate change, and ‘common but differentiated responsibility’.

“This means the UK acting as an exemplar for a comprehensive, swift, and equitable fossil fuel phase-out: an end to new North Sea oil and gas drilling with a fully funded plan for workers and communities, alongside a comprehensive climate plan for the rest of the economy.

“It also means the UK doing its fair share on climate finance. The pledge of $300 billion agreed at COP29 was entirely inadequate, targeting just a small fraction of the trillions needed, and it is highly likely to be delivered largely as private finance and loans pushing countries deeper into debt.”

Trump was slammed in the letter as a figure who “emboldens” climate change deniers.

“Trump is a figure who emboldens climate deniers, authoritarians and the far right.

“If the wealthy, polluting US walks away from global climate negotiations, it greatly heightens the risk of other countries doing the same.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband addressed Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement at the Environment and Climate Change Committee and Science and Technology Committee in the Lords on Tuesday.

“So the new administration only came in yesterday, it’s important for me to seek to find common ground with them. It’s obviously for them to make the decisions they consider to be in their national self-interest and that’s what they will do.

“My evidence from COP is countries believe it is in their national self-interest to remain in the Paris Agreement and to continue to work on these issues. They saw the advantage of working on this and the dangers for them on not moving forward. I think the transition is unstoppable, not fast enough but unstoppable.” Gerry McFall, Director of the new Labour Infrastructure Forum group, said: “It’s about time someone took decisive action on long debated – and much needed – airport expansion plans that previous administrations have ducked. “Expansion and investment sends a signal to the UK’s global trading partners that Britain is open for business and serious about improving its outdated infrastructure.”

Full list of signatories

Campaign against Climate Change

Climate Justice Coalition

Faith for the Climate

Fossil Free Parliament

Friends of the Earth England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Global Justice Now

Greater Manchester Climate Justice Coalition

Greener Jobs Alliance

Greenpeace UK

Mothers Rise Up

NEU Climate Change Network

Oil Change International

Operation Noah

Platform

Quakers in Britain

Unite Grassroots Climate Justice Caucus

South Yorkshire Climate Alliance

Tipping Point

War on Want

Weald Action Group

Women’s Environmental Network

The Working Class Climate Alliance

Yorkshire and Humber Climate Justice Coalition

