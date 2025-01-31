1 in 3 misconduct allegations probed by Labour NEC still involve antisemitism

Almost a third of the misconduct allegations reviewed by Labour’s ruling body last year involved antisemitism despite the party’s drive to tackle it in recent years, LabourList can reveal.

Figures seen by LabourList show that 2024 also saw a 10% jump in the number of allegations looked at by members of the national executive committee, rising from 125 in 2023 to 138 last year.

It still marks a significant decrease on the 2019-2022 period however, when cases were above 300 a year. The proportion of cases involving antisemitism is down year-on-year from 37% in 2023 – and less than half the 70% figure for 2022.

NEC panels reviewed some 138 alleged cases last year of behaviour ranging from racism, sexism and homophobia to bullying, harassment and intimidation, data misuse to general misconduct and other rule and constitutional breaches.

LabourList understands the figures do not include other complaints not deemed credible enough to reach the NEC.

Antisemitism was the largest category by some margin which the NEC reviewed, with 28.3% of cases involving it.

The next largest category of complaints was allegations of bullying, harassment or intimidation (18%) followed by “some form of general misconduct” (17%).

Islamophobia and constitutional matters each accounted for 6.5%, followed by sexism (4.3%), allegations around data (4.3%), racism (3.6%), online conduct (3.6%), misconduct in public office (2.1%), ablism (1.5%) and homophobia (0.7%).

In 2024, around a third of cases resulted in expulsion, suspension, or a referral to the Independent Complaints Board or National Constitutional Committee. Another

third resulted in a formal warning or a reminder of conduct.

Just under a third resulted in a “reminder of values” or no further action.

Keir Starmer made tackling antisemitism one of his top priorities upon becoming Labour leader in 2020, after years of complaints and scandals under Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure.

An equalities watchdog investigation into Labour antisemitism published later that year found the party in breach of equalities law. The party would later be taken out of special measures by the EHRC in 2023.

Starmer said at the time “the changes we have made aren’t just fiddling around the edges or temporary fixes”.

He added: ‘To all those who were hurt, who were let down, who were driven out of our party, who no longer felt it was their home, who suffered the most appalling abuse, today, on behalf of the entire Labour party, I say sorry.”

Starmer also said all schools should hear recorded survivor testimony from the Holocaust last week, as he joined leaders at an Holocaust Memorial Day event marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The Labour Party declined to comment.