‘Economic growth can do so much for so many: let’s make it happen’

Growth for higher living standards is the defining mission of this government. And that is because growth is the route to prosperity for everyday families.

Tomorrow, the Chancellor will set out a bold vision for growth in a major speech. And let me tell you – when this Government says it will do what it takes to deliver growth, it really means it.

Under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, the Government is already delivering, as demonstrated once again by last week’s reform of judicial reviews that delay vital infrastructure projects. I’m excited to hear more tomorrow and, as the Government’s Growth Mission Champion, I couldn’t be prouder to support this agenda.

For without growth, Britain will continue in a spiral of decline. Living standards have already been through the longest squeeze in modern British history because of anaemic growth under the Tories, and it is our job to turn that around.

Legacy of the Tories

Taking the period of Conservative government between 2015 and 2023, in which seven different Chancellors each had a go at running the economy, growth in living standards averaged a pitiful 0.3% per year. Nowhere near good enough.

Rather than ducking the decisions needed to grow the economy, this government is fighting every day for growth and higher living standards across the country. Indeed, this was the very first milestone in Labour’s ‘Plan for Change’, announced by the Prime Minister last year.

Fixing this is personal for me. I grew up in a low-income family, receiving Free School Meals as a child. I get what financial hardship feels like.

But when I was at school under a Labour government, the UK economy was growing strongly each year, tax credits were providing a proper safety net, and our housing was genuinely affordable.

But so many of the foundations on which a young person could build their future have been demolished over the last 14 years. And it’s our children who will pay the biggest price if the economy remains stagnant and public services remain in tatters.

Without change, they’ll enter an adult world defined by a politics of scarcity, rather than one of abundance.

Growth is also a necessary precondition for Labour to rebuild trust with the public. We cannot have another general election in which people are worse off than they were the last time they voted.

We are not immune to the scale of the challenge – getting the economy growing is not a straightforward task, and the government has already had to make difficult decisions to fix the foundations.

‘Our defining mission of government’

The Autumn Budget provides the springboard, having restored economic stability and a realism to our public finances which had been lacking for so long.

And this year growth via investment and reform must take centre stage. Delivering well-managed, growth-focused, public sector investment that crowds in spending by the private sector. Widening and deepening devolution. Rewiring our pension funds.

This is just the start though. Reform of the planning system needs to match the scale of the challenge – hence why I am so supportive of Labour’s bold plans in this area, including the revised National Planning Policy Framework. Changes to Jobcentres and benefits need to be made to support more people into work need to confront head-on the failed Tory welfare system.

And our attention must remain solely on what will lead to tangible improvements in people’s living standards, our defining mission of government.

After all, the public have forgotten what it looks like, what it feels like, to live in a place of rising prosperity. And precisely because economic change doesn’t happen overnight, I hope that in the coming months we can sketch out what kind of Britain we could find ourselves in if we were a prosperous country once again.

The awe of standing on a cavernous Elizabeth Line platform, but in every major city. The pride of visiting other countries and being surprised at how much Britain is pulling ahead, rather than falling behind. The contentment of sitting at the kitchen table listening to your kids’ stories, rather than poring over the mortgage bill.

The freedom to start a new business without having to surmount prohibitive energy and rental costs.

This is a plausible future for Britain. But not one that will happen by default. If we take our foot off the pedal when it comes to the pro-growth reforms we need to make then we will surely regret it. The stakes are high. We’ve got to build the future we want for the next generation, and start building it now.