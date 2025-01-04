‘Huge strides have been made for LGBT+ rights over the last 50 years, but equality does not feel as certain as it once did’

This year, LGBT+ Labour turns 50 years old. As the Labour Party’s LGBT+ affiliate organisation, the Labour Campaign for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights (LGBT+ Labour) was created in 1975 with two main aims: to ensure the Labour Party and the trade unions support and act in favour of LGBT+ rights; and to encourage members of LGBT+ community to support the labour movement.

Since then, LGBT+ Labour has been part of a transformation of LGBT+ progress: in law, in societal attitudes, and in political representation. But this progress has not always been easy, and lessons from our past are crucial to taking on the challenges of today.

The period of the 1960s, 70s and 80s saw important shifts in the Labour Party’s approach to LGBT rights. The Sexual Offences Act of 1967 – which partially decriminalised homosexuality – was introduced under Labour PM Harold Wilson after Conservative PM Harold Macmillan had refused to do so.

In response to growing hostility towards LGBT people in the press and public discourse in the lead up to Section 28, groups such as Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners developed alliances between LGBT activists and trade unions. The 2014 film Pride details this alliance, which led to the adoption of a resolution to criminalise LGB discrimination at Labour’s 1985 Annual Conference.

‘Advancement of LGBT+ equality does not feel as certain as it once did’

These advances laid the foundation for the Labour government of 1997 – 2010 to make huge strides forward on LGBT+ rights, including: equalising the age of consent in 2000; repealing Section 28 in 2003; the 2004 Civil Partnership Act; the 2004 Gender Recognition Act, which gave trans people full legal recognition of their gender; and the Equality Act 2010, which protected LGBT employees from discrimination at work.

The period of 1997 – 2010 represented a step-change in societal attitudes towards LGBT+ people, too: so much so that a Conservative Prime Minister, David Cameron, felt able to legalise same-sex marriage in England in Wales in 2013, although the legislation still relied on Labour votes to pass. Same-sex marriage was subsequently legalised in Scotland in 2014, and in Northern Ireland in 2020.

In recent years, however, the continued advancement of LGBT+ equality does not feel as certain as it once did, in both societal and legislative terms. Hate crimes based on sexual orientation are up by 112% in the last five years, while transphobic hate crimes have increased by an appalling 186% across the same period. This corresponds with a lack of progress in Westminster, with the previous Conservative government failing to ban conversion practices and improve trans healthcare, despite repeated promises over several years.

‘Real progress for LGBT+ communities to be delivered under a Labour government’

Ahead of the last Labour government, LGBT+ Labour activists organised, mobilised and won influence in the Labour Party and on its policy platform. Changing the law while in turn shifting public perception, and thus building momentum to achieve full equality. The progression from civil partnerships to equal marriage is one such example; another would be lifting the ban on LGBT+ people serving the military, increasing recognition of LGBT+ servicepeople over time, reflected by a new £75 million financial package for historic wrongs against LGBT+ veterans, increased by 50% under the new Labour government.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, LGBT+ Labour activists once again organised, mobilised, and influenced Labour’s policy platform. Our Chris Smith campaign fund, standing at a record £27,500, alongside canvassing sessions to mobilise hundreds of activists across the country, helped to elect a record number of LGBT+ Labour MPs at the election.

Simultaneously, through the National Policy Forum and broader advocacy efforts, we secured key manifesto commitments on LGBT+ rights and on policy areas which disproportionality impact LGBT+ people: modernising the Gender Recognition Act, removing indignities and improving the healthcare pathway for transgender people; commissioning a new HIV Action Plan, with a view to ending new cases by 2030, becoming the first country in the world to do so; developing a new cross-government strategy to end homelessness; recruit 8,500 new NHS mental health staff to improve access to support; and introducing a new right to consular assistance in cases of human rights violations for British Nationals abroad.

Two key commitments were not only in the manifesto but also featured in the first Labour government’s King’s Speech in 14 years: a comprehensive, trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices, and making LGBT+ hate crime an aggravated offence. We will continue to work with ministers, advisers and Labour MPs to ensure that these two commitments are delivered as soon as possible. Real progress for LGBT+ communities to be delivered under a Labour government.

Across 2025, we will also be partnering with MPs, councillors, LGBT+ charities, trade unions, private sector organisations and fellow Labour Party campaign groups to celebrate LGBT+ Labour’s history and focus our minds on the progress still to come. If you would like to get involved, please join us today.

