Mike Amesbury: Does by-election loom in Runcorn & Helsby as MP admits assault?

Many Labour activists and Westminster-watchers will be wondering if a by-election looms in Runcorn and Helsby after MP Mike Amesbury pleaded guilty to assault.

Reform UK was quick out of the blocks demanding Amesbury resign and a by-election be held, after the MP admitted the charge at a hearing at Chester Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, The Guardian reported.

He was suspended from the party after reports of an assault in the town of Frodsham in the early hours of October 26.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “It is right that Mike Amesbury has taken responsibility for his unacceptable actions. He was rightly suspended by the Labour Party following the announcement of the police investigation. We cannot comment further whilst legal proceedings are still ongoing.” It is understood Amesbury is no longer a Labour member, and will not get the whip back.

In a statement, the MP said: “Today, I pleaded guilty in connection with a deeply regrettable incident that occurred last October. “I made a serious mistake and offer my sincere apologies to Mr Fellows as well as his family. “I don’t intend to make any further comment at this stage, while proceedings are ongoing. “I will have more to say at the conclusion of this case.”

According to police, the charge related to the assault of a 45-year-old man on Main Street, Frodsham, which was reported at 2.48am.

A by-election is triggered when an MP chooses to stand down, is subject to a successful recall petition, or is convicted of a serious criminal offence. Parliament’s website does not clarify what constitutes a “serious” offence, however.

When Tory MP Bob Stewart was convicted of a racially aggravated public order offence in 2023, he did not face an automatic by-election. But he surrendered the Tory whip, and announced soon after he would stand down at the next election. His conviction was later quashed.

Zia Yusuf, the Reform chair, called on Amesbury to quit. “We call on Mike Amesbury to do the honourable thing and resign immediately so a by-election can be held.”

The potential by-election will spark immediate questions over who could stand for Labour, and the scale of the challenge Labour faces from Reform, which is polling close to Labour in national polls.

Amesbury, a former shadow housing minister, was re-elected in the 2024 general election with a majority of 14,696, almost 35% of the vote. But Reform were runners-up in the seat, with 7,662 votes.

According to the House of Commons library, MPs can be recalled under three circumstances. 1. If the MP has been convicted in the UK of any offence, and has been sentenced or ordered to be prisoned or detained, and all appeals have been exhausted; a sentence of over 12 months in jail automatically disqualifies someone from being an MP. 2. If the MP has been suspended from the House of Commons for 10 sitting days or more following a recommendation by the Committee on standards. 3. If the MP has been convicted of making false or misleading Parliamentary allowance claims. If one of these conditions is met the Speaker of the House must contact the local returning officer, who will be known as the petition officer for the duration of the petition. Once triggered, the recall petition will be open for six weeks. For the petition to be successful, it needs to be signed by 10% of registered eligible voters in the constituency. Once that condition has been met the seat becomes vacant and a by-election is then required.

Labour has been approached for comment.

Is there anyone you think might stand for Labour if there is a by-election? Or are you a Labour activist in the local area? Email us at [email protected].

For more from LabourList, follow us on Bluesky, Threads, X, Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.

SIGN UP: Get the best daily roundup and analysis of Labour news and comment in our newsletter