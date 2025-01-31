Labour’s official environment group has issued a rare public rebuke to the party following Rachel Reeves’ backing of a third runway at Heathrow Airport, amid a report Ed Miliband also voiced his discontent at cabinet this week.

Ken Penton and Lisa Trickett, co-chairs of Labour’s Environment Campaign SERA, penned an open letter to Keir Starmer to raise concerns about elements of Reeves’ speech this week – including around the flagship airport announcement.

The Chancellor threw her weight behind long-standing plans for a third runway at Heathrow during her speech on Labour’s growth plan.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .

The co-chairs of the party-affiliated socialist society wrote: “A large part of the case for Heathrow expansion appears to be based on the development of ‘sustainable aviation fuel’. This description is a misnomer as there is currently no aviation fuel in use which does not lead to increased carbon emissions.

“Since technological development – such as the development of solar and wind power and battery storage – will be central to how we meet our climate change targets, we do support investment in research and development in this area, as well as that of electric engines.

“However, should the additional runway be built, and the planes that eventually use it are powered by current kerosene aviation fuel or whatever percentage of SAF is possible to use then, we will still likely breach our finite and legally binding carbon budget. Basing a significant investment in a long-term major national infrastructure project being sustainable on the basis of a product or technology that is not fit for purpose is not something we can support.

“These emissions will also increase air pollution from the particulates and nitrous oxide that an increased number of planes will emit and will, therefore, have a negative impact on the health of those living or working near the airport.”

READ MORE: Heathrow debate: ‘Third runway Labour’s trump card for trade and growth’

The Telegraph has reported the Energy Secretary Ed Miliband voiced his opposition to the runway plans in cabinet this week ahead of the announcement – and was visibly absent at Reeves’ speech. His team were not immediately available for comment.

In her speech, Reeves indicated airport expansion would be a vital part of Labour’s growth mission – and that any proposals would be delivered within Britain’s climate obligations.

She said: “I have always been clear that a third runway at Heathrow would unlock further growth, boost investment, increase exports, and make the UK more open and more connected as part of our Plan for Change.

“And now the case is stronger than ever because our reforms to the economy – like speeding up our planning system, and our strengthened plans to modernise UK airspace – mean the delivery of this project is set up for success.”

Penton and Trickett also wrote that any new homes built in Britain must be “sustainable and adaptable” – while also acknowledging the need for more housebuilding.

Read more on Rachel Reeves’ growth plans: