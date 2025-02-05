‘Trump’s set out a nightmare vision for Gaza – the UK must offer an alternative’

I am not sure even the sharpest of political observers would have predicted Trump Mark II putting in a bid for Greenland, let alone declaring the US takeover of Gaza in his first few weeks back in the White House. If anyone wondered what the new and improved peace loving, war ending Trump might do in office, he’s now set out his stall to the World.

He laid out his illegal claims for Gaza starkly – a Mar-A-Lago in the Middle East as one Trump acolyte in Congress called for, with Gazans being forced out and moved elsewhere.

Trump said, “The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out.”

Trump follows through on his threats

Today, we witnessed the leader of the most powerful state in the world declare its intentions to seize another land. A land which people are just returning to – as is their right – after enduring one of the most violent, deadly and destructive periods of history for Palestinians and the Middle East.

Some may dismiss Trump’s threats as wild and unpredictable, but one thing we do know about him is that he follows through on his threats like a cornered racoon, unable to stop when disaster is about to hit.

I am relieved that the UK Government has made clear the Gazan’s right to sovereignty, with both a two-state solution and the right to return to what is left of their homes.

But how does the world deal with an emboldened Trump, backed by the richest men in the world with unaccountable powers?

Shrinking away is not the answer. Powerful men with fragile egos often prey on weakness when they see it and exploit it.

I hope the government backs its words with actions

I hope that the Government backs its words with actions and lays alternatives to the US approach, setting out a clear path to humanitarian support, the rebuilding of homes, infrastructure and statehood for Palestinians – with the aim of peace throughout the Middle East.

Trump’s nightmarish vision for Gaza cannot be left unchallenged and unmatched. There needs to be a realistic vision, a plan for peace and justice with civilians at its heart. There has been too much heartache and bloodshed in Palestine and Israel to allow things to fall into the hands of a man whose first priority was to rename the Gulf of Mexico. There are peacemakers out there. There are voices of reason. These voices must not be drowned out by Trump’s bluster, money and power.

The apparent backing by the US president for the ethnic cleansing of Gazans should send a shiver down everybody’s spine: “Instead, we should go to other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts, and there are many of them that want to do this and build various domains that will ultimately be occupied by the 1.8 million Palestinians living in Gaza, ending the death and destruction and frankly bad luck.

“This can be paid for by neighbouring countries of great wealth. It could be one, two, three, four, five, seven, eight, 12. It could be numerous sites, or it could be one large site.”

If this isn’t a description of ethnic cleansing, I don’t know what is

If this isn’t a description of ethnic cleansing, I don’t know what is. What the US President so casually reeled off was the organised removal from an area of all members of a defined group of people, to another. Trump’s ideas fly in the face of international law, and give the green light for further atrocities to occur.

I welcome the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary’s immediate, unequivocal rejection of Trump’s approach. The Government must continue to use every tool in its diplomatic operation to make our alternative case: for Gazans to return home to their land, and have a voice in their future. This must lead to both a two-state solution and recognition of the State of Palestine.

Only by making this case powerfully and standing up for our party’s values can we hope to counter Trump’s abhorrent plans.

