Employment rights: Unions demand no U-turns at NEC, PM and Rayner meetings

Unions have voiced fears of rowbacks on the employment rights bill with senior Labour figures twice in just one week, with union representatives meeting the Prime Minister and his deputy after first raising it at a recent meeting of Labour’s ruling body.

Meanwhile the Trades Union Congress released a poll on Monday suggesting most voters in every single constituency back two flagship employment policies – day-one sick pay rights and a crackdown on zero-hours – in a pointed intervention by the union umbrella group.

A government spokesperson told LabourList its Make Work Pay reforms were “crucial”, but they face a mounting backlash from business groups, the Conservatives and Reform.

The Financial Times also reported recently that ministers were considering several tweaks that risked unintended burdens on firms without benefiting workers, and a string of the proposals have already been watered down or tweaked since the first “green paper” on a New Deal for Working People was published in 2021.

Some trade union representatives, who have a place on Labour’s national executive committee, sounded the alarm over their concerns about further possible U-turns at the NEC’s most recent meeting on January 28, according to several attendees. They are said to have warned against any loopholes that could undermine it.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is said to have encouraged them to discuss them with the Prime Minister; within days they were meeting the pair in Downing Street, according to union sources.

‘We like that document, and there’s no rowing back’

One source with knowledge of the meeting told the LabourList union leaders were concerned because of “all the bollocks…coming from business community” and speculation about further changes.

They said it was a “good” meeting, however. One union leader “drew the short straw explain to Keir a few facts of life” about unions’ concerns, and now “the scales have fallen from the eyes of Keir”.

“We have spelled out to Keir what it is we want and what we don’t want. I don’t want to sound like the barricades of the UVF in Belfast, ‘no surrender’, but we’ve got a document. We like that document, and there’s no rowing back,” they added.

‘Don’t back down and don’t pander to business’

New FBU general secretary Steve Wright also told LBC: “Myself and general secretaries from other unions were making the point that look don’t back down, don’t pander to big business, that is putting a hell of a lot of pressure on the Government.

“We represent 11 affiliated trade unions, we represent millions of workers across all sectors, and actually (Labour) have got our backing at the moment. If they start delivering on these key issues like sick pay, fire and rehire, actually they’ll continue to have the backing of trade unions.”

A government spokesperson did not respond directly to questions about the meeting or two reported potential amendments to the employment rights’ bill.

But they said: “Delivering our plan to Make Work Pay is a crucial part of our mission to grow the economy so working people feel the benefits of higher pay and rising living standards across the country.

“This pro-business, pro-worker government has already engaged extensively with unions and businesses and an initial package of formal consultations closed in early December. We look forward to more discussions in the coming months to ensure the bill works for workers and employers alike.”

