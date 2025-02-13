Labour LGB: Affiliate stung by second splinter group over trans rights

A new campaign group for gay and bisexual rights but not transgender rights has been formed in the Labour Party.

Labour LGB aims to “defend and enhance the rights of LGB people” whilst also calling for protections for single-sex spaces and “supporting the principles that same-sex attraction is real and that biology matters”.

It comes as another rival group to LGBT+ Labour, Pride in Labour, held its first annual general meeting last weekend and called on the party to deliver on its manifesto commitment to implement meaningful reform to the Gender Recognition Act.

Dee McCullough, a spokesperson for Labour LGB, said: “We are a coalition of proud Labour Party LGB members.

“The last Labour government delivered a raft of landmark reforms that we celebrate. Civil partnerships, equal age of consent, equal employment rights, adoption law reform and abolishing Section 28 to name a few. In the years ahead, we need to be vigilant in maintaining these rights. We must defend the Equality Act which spelled out that sexual orientation is a protected characteristic.

“We want to ensure that the Labour government continues to accept that same-sex attraction is real and that biology matters. These principles must be embedded in legislative proposals and in government policy.

“We would encourage Labour Party LGB members to join Labour LGB. In the ongoing debate about LGB rights within the party, the voices of LGB people must be heard in branches, CLPs, at party conference and in Parliament. The campaign for equality never ends.”

The move comes amid claims that the government is shelving a manifesto commitment to make it easier for people to legally change their gender, with a party source telling The Guardian that changes may not be brought forward before the next general election.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson told reporters the government “stands by our commitment to modernise gender recognition rules as set out in the manifesto and we’ll set out our next steps on this work in due course.”

‘No LGB without the T’, says rival LGBT+ group

Some LGBTQ+ groups within the party have spoken out over the formation of Labour LGB, claiming it aims to “divide the LGBT+ community” within the party.

Alex Charilaou, co-chair of Labour for Trans Rights, said: “The values of the labour movement are those of equality, social justice and solidarity. This new group’s plans to divide the LGBT+ community in Labour will not work.

“Trans people are at the frontline of a wider reactionary culture war. Gay, lesbian, bi and other LGBT+ people recognise that their rights are just as under threat from growing far-right attacks as the trans community.

“We hope LGBT+ Labour will disavow this group as antithetical to the aims of the LGBT+ rights movement and the Labour Party.”

Co-chair of the Pride for Labour group Jamie Strudwick called on the Labour leadership to “act immediately to protect trans people before we go past the point of no return”.

“Pride in Labour exists to champion LGBTQIA+ rights within the Labour Party. We are utterly appalled that a new splinter group, Labour LGB, is seeking to capitalise on the vile transphobia which is so deeply embedded within our society.

“We will always be extremely clear on this ‒ there is no LGB without the T.

“We are at an extremely dangerous crossroads where trans people and their right to exist is being brought into question, and we cannot allow this sickening cycle to continue.

“Be under no illusion ‒ the vast majority of gay, lesbian and bisexual people stand firmly with trans people, because they have always been, and always will be part of our family.”

In response, McCullough said: “We are proud to be Labour and proud to be LGB. Our aim is to represent people who are same-sex attracted.”

LGBT+ Labour gave no comment when approached by LabourList.

