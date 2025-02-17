The majority of Labour voters support British soldiers being stationed in Ukraine in the event of a peace deal, but Reform voters are far less supportive, according to new YouGov polling.

It comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready and willing to putting British boots on the ground in the event of a peace deal – even if it puts them in “harm’s way“.

In the poll, conducted on January 16, respondents were asked: “In the event of a peace deal in Ukraine, would you support or oppose British soldiers being stationed in the country as peacekeepers, alongside soldiers from other European countries?”

In total, 66% of Labour voters responded that they either strongly supported or somewhat supported the idea.

Of the political parties, Lib Dem supporters were the most likely to say they strongly supported it at 28%, with Labour voters in second place at 25%.

Reform voters were the least likely to support the idea, with only 15% saying they strongly supported it, and 29% saying they somewhat supported it.

Reform backers were also the most likely to oppose the idea, with 45% saying they were against. Such figures may alarm those in the Labour fold who are most worried about the Reform threat.

An informal poll conducted by LabourList of around 200 of our readers found 51.3% of respondents supported Starmer’s comments about Britain being ready to provide troops, with only 28.7% against. A further 19.5% said it depended on the plan, peace deal, or other peacekeepers.

As the leading dedicated Labour news and comment platform with readers across the country, LabourList hopes the poll may give clues about Labour supporters’ views more broadly.

It should still be handled with some caution, however. LabourList is not a polling company, and is not suggesting this is a professional weighted poll that provides an exact representation of the views of all party members at large. While many members read our daily email, anyone can subscribe to it, and anyone can fill in the poll, member or not.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .