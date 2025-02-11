WhatsApp row: 11 north-west Labour councillors suspended on top of MPs

Eleven Labour councillors in north-west England have now been suspended in the row over controversial messages in a WhatsApp group, on top of the two MPs who have already lost the whip.

A Labour spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday night that nine Tameside and two Stockport councillors had been suspended, following Oliver Ryan and Andrew Gwynn also being handed suspensions.

A Labour party spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, a group of councillors have been administratively suspended from the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures and this process is ongoing. Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

