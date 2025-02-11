Home

WhatsApp row: 11 north-west Labour councillors suspended on top of MPs

Eleven Labour councillors in north-west England have now been suspended in the row over controversial messages in a WhatsApp group, on top of the two MPs who have already lost the whip.

A Labour spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday night that nine Tameside and two Stockport councillors had been suspended, following Oliver Ryan and Andrew Gwynn also being handed suspensions.

A Labour party spokesperson said: “As part of our WhatsApp group investigation, a group of councillors have been administratively suspended from the Labour Party.

“As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures and this process is ongoing. Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.”

More here via The Guardian.

 

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on  Bluesky, WhatsApp, ThreadsX or Facebook .

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
  • ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].

Tags: Downing Street / UK Labour Party / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Chancellor / prime Minister / Parliament / Politics / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL