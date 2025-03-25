Assisted dying bill dubbed ‘chaotic’ as law delayed up to two years

A Labour MP has slammed the “chaotic” handling of the assisted dying bill, which now looks set to be delayed by up to two years.

The potential delay is likely to be welcomed by some critics and those who want such far-reaching legislation scrutinised as thoroughly as possible, but it will also spark anger among supporters and raise fresh questions about whether the bill will actually come into force.



Some fear it risks becoming further politicised between parties in the lead-up to the next general election. The stretching out of the debate for even longer, and likely election pressure for a unified Labour stance, could also exacerbate already significant internal party tensions. The decision is said to have shocked some supporters in Parliament.



Jess Asato, the new MP for Lowestoft who voted against the bill, said: “Putting an arbitrary timeline on such a complex issue was never a sensible way to make life or death legislation.

“This last-minute switch demonstrates again just how chaotic this whole process has been with substantial last minute changes to core sections of the bill.

“We’ve seen the NHS’s founding principles amended, the High Court protections ditched and now the timeline for the whole process changed. This isn’t how good laws are made.”

One supportive MP stressed it was a backstop, adding that it “should be reassuring, rather than concerning – for supporters and those nervous to ensure we get this right”.

A spokesperson for the bill’s sponsor Kim Leadbeater told The Guardian blamed it on recent proposed revisions to replace judge reviews of cases with expert panels, saying it meant reforms “will inevitably take longer to implement”.

“Kim has always been clear that it’s more important to get the assisted dying legislation right than to do it quickly.

“But the four-year limit is not a target, it’s a backstop. Kim hopes and believes the service can be delivered more quickly if it becomes law later this year.”

