Dawn Butler: ‘Why we founded the Parliamentary Black Caucus’

Whether it is climate change, the rise of the far-right, the future of artificial intelligence, or the persistent challenge of race and gender pay gaps; in 2025, I believe we stand at a pivotal moment in the history of British politics. Our voice is more important than ever.

I am proud to announce the launch of the Parliamentary Black Caucus, a bold new initiative that brings together Black and minoritised Members of Parliament and Lords with a shared mission: to tackle racial inequality, advocate for equality, equity and justice for all, and ensure that Parliament reflects the rich diversity of the country it seeks to represent.

The cross-party Black Caucus will work together to promote a fairer, more equal society, where Black communities are heard, respected and fairly represented – so that all our diverse communities can have a better understanding of fairness in society.

Founding members include myself, Diane Abbott MP, Lord Bailey of Paddington, Lord Woolley of Woodford and Josh Babarinde MP.

As part of my vision for the Caucus, I want to have an arm that will allow Councillors from across the country to join, and then another arm for other members to join.

This Caucus is cross-party because I wanted to ensure fairness for all in society and throughout our political system. This means having difficult conversations, so there is a common understanding.

Doing so will ensure that race is not a just a political football between parties – we want to avoid culture wars. This is serious business; it’s about moving society forward together. Because we can not deny or ignore the fact that some people are trying to drag us backwards.

I launched this initiative as, for far too long, issues affecting Black and minoritised communities have been underrepresented in policy and overlooked in decision-making.

While progress has been made, the persistence of institutional racism, socioeconomic disparities, and systemic inequalities reminds us our work is far from finished.

This initiative is important now because we can see the rights of Black and minoritised groups, as well as women, being rolled back across the world. We must learn this lesson and tackle this divisive, destructive, racist and misogynistic rhetoric and policies.

As the first ever elected Black female government minister in the UK, I am determined to do my part to help underrepresented communities. I want to build an escalator of success, and lay the foundations for a lift, so that we make the journey of those coming behind us faster.

With the Parliamentary Black Caucus, we want to advance meaningful change, both within Parliament and across the country.

Our mission is clear: to provide a united voice on the issues that disproportionately impact Black and minoritised ethnic communities in all areas of life. We will advocate for policies that remove barriers for all.

We will address modern challenges – like climate change, the risks of artificial intelligence, disparities within the justice system and persistent gender and race pay gaps. But we must recognise those who came before us, because we stand on the shoulders of giants.

Bernie Grant, one of the UK’s first Black British MPs, set up the first Black Caucus. Together, they shattered glass ceilings. We draw strength and inspiration from the struggles of Black campaigners for equality over the centuries.

Bernie Grant campaigned tirelessly for the elimination of racism and is one of those individuals to whom we owe so much. This is why I was proud to create the very successful Bernie Grant Leadership Programme within the Labour Party.

Representation matters. When communities see themselves reflected in Parliament, it fosters trust, inspires the next generation, and validates lived experiences.

Black communities make the UK the successful, vibrant, and diverse place that it is today. Over centuries we have made significant contributions to British society. We are politicians, doctors, nurses, bus drivers, artists, refuse collectors, entrepreneurs, journalists, judges, shop assistants, teachers, lawyers; the list goes on. We must tell that positive story.

Despite this, we are still subject to structural racism. It is unfair and a crazy situation that needs to change. In an increasingly disparate world, where forces on the far-right are coming together to roll back hard-won civil rights and freedoms, we are uniting to push for a fair and just society for all.

Beyond the UK, we aim to unite with Black caucuses around the world. Including the pioneering US Congressional Black Caucus, which has achieved huge progress in America over the years.

We believe that by addressing institutionalised racism and working to create a just society for Black communities, everyone will prosper. ‘Without your rights I cannot have mine’.

We do not just need to address what is broken; we need to build something better. By working together across party lines, we can bring our diverse perspectives and lay the groundwork for future generations of Black and minoritised leaders. Unity is powerful.

This is a movement rooted in the belief that diversity strengthens our democracy, and that we shouldn’t just tolerate differences, we should accept them. I am filled with positivity as we embark on this journey.

We must work together in a way that cannot be undermined easily. After all, let’s remember that Black and working-class White people have more in common with each other than they do with the top 1%. That is why we must band together.

I’m inviting more of my parliament colleagues to join us this journey. And to the communities we serve, the Parliamentary Black Caucus is here to listen and to advocate on your behalf.

Together, we can build a future where equality isn’t an aspiration but a reality. The Parliamentary Black Caucus is how we can drive that change in Parliament.

For more information, and if you would like to be kept updated, visit our website.

