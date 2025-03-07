International Women’s Day: ‘How devolution can boost women’s representation in politics’

I’ve been in a reflective mood as we’ve approached this International Women’s Day. 263 women now serve in Parliament, and I’m proud to be one of them.

We’ve made huge progress in visible representation, at least a national level, but there is still a lot more to do

Our political discourse is becoming more polarised, more hostile and less tolerant of a plurality of views. The system still doesn’t feel very inclusive of women’s voices or very focused on women’s needs.

But devolution offers a real opportunity to change the game for good.

Historically, women have been underrepresented in local politics. Not long ago, the BBC reported that only about 30% of councillors in the Norfolk area were women, and some councils had as few as 17%.

A study in 2023 by the Fawcett Society revealed that only 18 of the 382 local councils across the UK have equal representation between men and women, fewer than 5% of councils.

The study also showed that the proportion of female elected representatives in 2022 was only 2 percentage points higher than in a snapshot taken in 2018.

So, while things are improving, progress is slow. That’s why we need to be proactive in breaking down barriers and creating real opportunities for women to step up and lead.

‘An opportunity to shape a political culture’

The new devolution deal for Norfolk and Suffolk is a fantastic chance to do just that. By bringing decision-making powers closer to home, we can make local politics more accessible and relevant to the people it serves.

A directly elected leader for our region means a stronger, more accountable voice for our communities – and we must make sure women are a key part of that conversation.

For too long, politics has felt out of reach for many women, whether due to time constraints, caring responsibilities, or simply not seeing people like themselves in leadership roles. But devolution gives us a fresh start. Moving power away from Westminster and closer to communities gives women a greater opportunity to influence and shape decision-making.

READ MORE: Employment rights bill: Full list of New Deal amendments by MPs

It’s also an opportunity to shape a political culture that is more inclusive, where flexible working arrangements, mentorship, and proactive encouragement help more women step forward.

In Norfolk I am now the only female MP and whilst we have many brilliant women council leaders and Mayors across the country, we still don’t have enough of them. And we know it makes a difference. We have already seen a brilliantly effective female Labour Mayor in Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Some of her achievements in four years of office include securing £900m to invest in the region’s transport system, setting up and funding a Screen Diversity Programme to increase the flow of talent into the creative industries, and now delivering the West Yorkshire Local Growth Plan, which aims to add £26 billion to the UK economy and support the creation of an additional 33,000 jobs for local people over the next ten years.

‘Let’s commit to making the most of this moment’

As England’s first woman to be elected as a metro mayor, Brabin has made championing the rights of women and girls a key theme of her leadership with positive knock-on effects throughout the area – supporting diversity-in-construction initiatives, implementing a Safety of Women and Girls Strategy and strengthening support for female entrepreneurs.

I want to see more women like Tracy in our council chambers, on our committees, and standing for election at every level. That means ensuring that the new governance structures work for everyone, not just the same voices we’ve always heard.

It also means actively reaching out, supporting, and championing women who are considering a future in politics.

READ MORE: Tracy Brabin: ‘The devolution revolution must acknowledge women’s voices’

In my region, Anna Smith is our fantastic Mayoral candidate for Cambridge and Peterborough who brings a huge amount of experience and commitment.

Anna and I were privileged to take part in the first Jo Cox Women in leadership scheme and I know it has had a real impact on both of our political journeys. We need more support mechanisms like that.

This International Women’s Day let’s commit to making the most of this moment. The government’s devolution plan isn’t just about shifting powers; it’s about changing how politics works for people.

With more local control, we can make sure politics is more representative of the communities we serve – and that means more women leading the way. I’ll be doing everything I can to make that happen.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .