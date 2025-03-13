Union backlash as Starmer vows ‘flabby’ state reform and axes NHS England

Keir Starmer is facing a backlash from trade unions over his plans to reform the “flabby” state as he announced plans to abolish NHS England.
In a speech in Hull this morning, Starmer said he could not explain to the British people why their money was being spent “on two layers of bureaucracy”, with NHS England sitting alongside the Department for Health and Social Care.
He called government “overstretched, unfocused, trying to do too much, doing it badly”, outlining a series of reforms including more use of artificial intelligence and aims to slash regulation for business.
“So today, I can announce we’re going to cut bureaucracy across the state, focus government on the priorities of working people, shift money to the front line. So I’m bringing management of the NHS back into democratic control by abolishing the arms length body NHS England.
“That will put the NHS back at the heart of government where it belongs, free it to focus on patients – less bureaucracy with more money for nurses.”
READ MORE: 'With budgets tight, Starmer is right to crackdown on quangos'
The move will give the government greater direct control of health in England, but it is likely to incense unions amid job cuts, and could spark wider concern in the party about the NHS facing cuts.
Already, ahead of the announcement, Labour affiliate union Unite said it was “deeply concerned” about plans to cut staff at the body, saying the decision was made without union consultation.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The NHS is one of the largest organisations in the world and hugely complex. It requires technical and clinical experts and a vast administrative staff for payroll, procurement, human resources and a multitude of other back office roles to make it work effectively.
“Taking an axe to these jobs is an ill-thought-out strategy that could end up meaning frontline healthcare staff struggle to do their jobs effectively if they aren’t paid on time, don’t have basic medical supplies or are forced to do additional administrative work rather than treat patients.”
Meanwhile Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union general secretary Fran Heathcote said: “We agree technology has a part to play in improving public services and enhancing our members’ job satisfaction, but we are also clear that it cannot be used as a blunt instrument to cut jobs.
