Labour leaflet attacking Reform over NHS sells out on party’s online shop

Labour’s online shop recently sold out of its first attack leaflet targeting Nigel Farage’s Reform UK over its plans for the NHS.

The leaflet, named ‘Could you afford to get sick under Reform’, uses a mock bill to highlight how Reform would “scrap the NHS as we know it and replace it with private health insurance”.

It also includes quotes from the Reform leader, as well as from Reform MP Rupert Lowe, with both signalling support for a form of insurance-based healthcare system.

The leaflet had initially sold out on the party’s shop, but is now available to pre-order with deliveries expected from March 11.

It comes as Labour launches an offensive against Reform as Farage’s party continues to do well in the opinion polls.

LabourList previously revealed that Labour general secretary Hollie Ridley confirmed to members of the NEC that the party would produce campaign materials aimed directly at Reform, with several Facebook pages taking out ads paid for by Labour attacking Reform on their healthcare policy, the party’s position on workers’ rights and Farage’s comments about the war in Ukraine.

Since Labour stepped up attacks, Farage has repeatedly stressed healthcare will remain free at the point of delivery under Reform, however.

The Labour Party was approached for comment.

