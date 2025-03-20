Survation poll: Half of Labour members say party going in wrong direction

Almost half of Labour members think the party is heading in the wrong direction, an exclusive poll suggests.

The poll, conducted by Survation for LabourList, found that 48.9% of readers who said they were party members thought Labour is heading in the wrong direction. That compares to 40.4% who answered that the party is moving in the right direction.

While close to half of respondents (49.4%) said they thought Labour leader Keir Starmer had changed the party for the better, more than a third (40.6%) thought that the Labour government is governing badly. One in eight were uncertain as to how they would vote come the next general election.

It comes amid tension within the party over the government’s plan to reform welfare and wider government spending, and follows deep internal rows over aid budget cuts, WASPI compensation, winter fuel payments and Gaza.

Yet in good news for the party’s leadership, a majority of members said that the government has been competent (65.8%), decisive (60.6%), trustworthy (56.1%) and strong (53.8%). The poll also found that almost two-thirds (60.7%) were willing to see “small compromises” on some Labour values if it makes the party more electable.

More on LabourList‘s polling with Survation this month:

‘The findings should raise alarm bells’

The poll is the first in a series of regular polls LabourList will be publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Partner. Respondents were asked to state if they are party members based in the UK, with results filtered to only include their responses and then weighted.

Tom Belger, editor of LabourList, said: “It should raise alarm bells with the leadership that there’s so much unease even among the so-called ‘party faithful’, less than a year into office. The grassroots mood matters if Labour wants a strong ground operation in upcoming elections.

“But it’s no surprise given how many controversial decisions ministers have felt forced into in tough fiscal circumstances, when hopes are high after so long out of power. Ministers can take heart though from how many respondents think Labour has been competent, decisive and trustworthy at least – and the fact that over two in five still think the Labour ship’s sailing the right course in choppy waters.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, Threads, X or Facebook .

“We are excited to be working with Survation on this polling series, gauging the political temperature among supporters with Labour now back in power. As the leading dedicated platform for all things Labour, we believe it’s important to hear and share what ordinary members nationwide have to say about the party’s direction and the latest political developments.

“We hope the polling can help inform and shape debate within Labour and beyond, ensuring the full range and nuances of views across the party on many issues are properly represented. If you’d like to send ideas for future questions, or share your thoughts on this or future surveys (on or off record), email [email protected].”

Damian Lyons Lowe, Chief Executive of Survation, said: “We are delighted to be working with LabourList on this new monthly polling project, providing a unique and consistent insight into the views of Labour members. By tracking opinion over time, we’ll be able to identify key trends among members that shape the party’s direction and policy priorities. This partnership will offer valuable data on what members think about the big issues facing Labour and the country.”

Survation surveyed 2022 LabourList readers, who said they were also members, between 4th and 18th March 2025 via LabourList’s database. Data were weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region and 2020 Labour leadership election vote, targets for which were derived from the British Election Study and the results of the 2020 leadership election. Full data tables can be viewed on Survation’s website.