Ex-FBU leader Matt Wrack nominated to become NASUWT general secretary

Former Fire Brigades Union general secretary Matt Wrack is tipped to take over as the leader of an education union.

The national executive of the NASUWT is understood to have backed Wrack to replace Dr Patrick Roach, who is stepping down as general secretary.

While a nomination process is now underway, Schools Week reports the teachers’ union has not had a contested election for the position for more than three decades.

Wrack had served as leader of the Fire Brigades Union for almost 20 years before his defeat to Steve Wright in January. However, an investigation was launched by a government watchdog into their recent election after more than 3,000 members did not receive ballots, raising the prospect of a potential rerun of the vote.

The FBU will not be re-running the election after Matt Wrack declined an offer to stand, meaning Steve Wright has been confirmed as general secretary.

Should Wrack be successful, he would be the first general secretary in the union’s history to have not come from a teaching background.

An NASUWT spokesperson said: “The National Executive endorsed the nomination of Matt Wrack as its candidate for election to the position of NASUWT general secretary.

“In accordance with the rules of the union, all NASUWT local associations are now entitled to nominate candidates for the position of general secretary and submit nominations by April 19 2025.”

