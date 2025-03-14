Home

Runcorn: one in ten Labour voters to back Reform at by-election – poll

More than one in ten Labour voters in Runcorn and Helsby plan on backing Reform UK at the upcoming by-election, a new constituency poll has found.

The poll, conducted by Lord Ashcroft, found that Reform is ahead of Labour in the constituency by 40% to 35% among voters weighted by their likelihood to vote.

Among 2024 Labour voters, only 55% told pollsters they were certain to vote at the by-election, with three-quarters of those likely to vote backing the party, when undecideds are removed.

Just over one in ten (13%) said they would vote for Nigel Farage’s party at the by-election, with five percent opting for the Liberal Democrats and four percent for the Green Party.

However, despite Reform UK being the bookies’ favourite to win the by-election, 44% of voters in the constituency thought Labour would win, compared to 26% for Reform.

When asked what the top issues facing the country are, the most common answer among all voters was immigration (34%), the cost of living (30%) and the economy (28%). Immigration was comfortably the most important issue for those planning to vote for Reform (66%), while the NHS and social care was top for those supporting Labour (35%).

The poll comes just a day after Labour announced their candidate for the upcoming by-election, with local teacher and councillor Karen Shore defending the seat for the party when voters go the polls.

The by-election will be the first since Keir Starmer took office in July and will be a major political test for the new Labour government.

For more from LabourList, subscribe to our daily newsletter roundup of all things Labour – and follow us on  Bluesky, WhatsApp, ThreadsX or Facebook .

  • SHARE: If you have anything to share that we should be looking into or publishing about this story – or any other topic involving Labour– contact us (strictly anonymously if you wish) at [email protected].
  • SUBSCRIBE: Sign up to LabourList’s morning email here for the best briefing on everything Labour, every weekday morning.
  • DONATE: If you value our work, please chip in a few pounds a week and become one of our supporters, helping sustain and expand our coverage.
  • PARTNER: If you or your organisation might be interested in partnering with us on sponsored events or projects, email [email protected].
  • ADVERTISE: If your organisation would like to advertise or run sponsored pieces on LabourList‘s daily newsletter or website, contact our exclusive ad partners Total Politics at [email protected].

Tags: Downing Street / Runcorn and Helsby / UK Labour Party / UK politics / PM / Labour Government / Keir Starmer / House of Commons / Chancellor / prime Minister / Parliament / Politics / Conservatives / Government / Rachel Reeves / Labour / MPs / Policy / Labour Party /
Subscribe to our daily email

More from LabourList

DONATE HERE

We provide our content free, but providing daily Labour news, comment and analysis costs money. Small monthly donations from readers like you keep us going. To those already donating: thank you.

If you can afford it, can you join our supporters giving £10 a month?

And if you’re not already reading the best daily round-up of Labour news, analysis and comment…

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY EMAIL