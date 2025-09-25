Alison Phillips appointed as new chief executive of Labour Together

The influential Starmer-supporting think tank Labour Together has announced Alison Phillips as its new Chief Executive.
Phillips was editor of the Daily Mirror from 2018 to 2024, the first woman to hold the post for over 100 years. She had worked at The Mirror and Sunday Mirror for nearly two decades prior to becoming editor. Most recently, Phillips has worked as a freelance journalist, communications strategist, and broadcaster.
Phillips succeeds former shadow cabinet minister Jonathan Ashworth, who served as Labour Together’s Chief Executive between July 2024 and July 2025.
Commenting on her appointment, Alison Phillips said: “Labour Together is a hugely important organisation, serving the party in its work to make ordinary people’s lives better. I am extremely proud to join this incredible team as we enter a new phase in Labour Together’s history. And to play my part in ensuring Labour continues to make the change people are seeking across the UK.
“Working at the Daily Mirror constantly reminded me of the decency, resilience and compassion that lies within the vast majority of British people – it is these people, their concerns and hopes which will be at the centre of our thinking at Labour Together.”
Welcoming Ms Phillips, Baroness Sally Morgan, Chair of Labour Together’s board, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alison Phillips as our new Chief Executive.
“At The Mirror, Alison showed outstanding leadership and a clear understanding of the challenges facing the country. She brings decades of experience shaping public debate and real insight into British politics and the Labour movement.
“Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Labour Together, strengthening our ability to generate bold ideas and support Labour in government to deliver the change the country needs.”
