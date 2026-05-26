Action on social media measures for under-16s coming ‘quickly’, says Starmer

Keir Starmer has promised that the government will act “very, very quickly”, amid growing pressure for ministers to limit teenagers’ access to social media platforms.

The prime minister promised that new policy would be coming soon, as a major consultation on under-16s and social media closes later today (Tuesday).

Speaking during a visit to an East Sussex nursery, Starmer said: “We’ve had very, very many people being part of the process, either responding or in discussions with me and with others.

“I’m meeting some of the parents this afternoon.

“I’ll be really clear, the question now is not whether we do something, we are going to act, I’m absolutely clear that this needs to be something where there’s a game changer.

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“So, we will be acting. The question is only what we do, and that will be coming very quickly, because we took powers earlier this year to make sure we can act very, very quickly.”

The issue has been pushed up the political agenda in recent months, with many Labour MPs keen to see ministers take action and possibly even follow Australia’s decision to ban social media for children.

The three-month consultation on how to improve children’s relationships with social media and mobile phones was published in March, with Secretary of State for Technology Liz Kendall set to consider whether a social media ban for children is necessary.

In January, over 60 Labour MPs signed a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to consider a move to ban social media for children.

Almost three quarters of Labour members would support such a move, according to LabourList polling in February.

Social media regulation has also emerged as an issue as the party prepares for a potential leadership contest, ahead of the Makerfield by-election and the potential return to Westminster of Andy Burnham.

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Wes Streeting, the former health secretary who resigned after the local elections on May 7 amid severe criticism of Starmer’s leadership, said this week that social media was “extremely addictive” and “should be treated like tobacco”.

While there is considerable support behind a ban, some have expressed concern that such a prohibition could force young people into more dangerous, unregulated online spaces.

The consultation also considered whether ministers should restrict addictive design features on social media platforms, such as infinite scrolling, and whether age verification technologies could actually succeed in limiting access.