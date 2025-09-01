Starmer’s first reshuffle: Who are the Labour MPs to watch?

As MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess, Keir Starmer is expected to embark on his first reshuffle since taking office last July.

Speculation had been rife that the Prime Minister would begin a shake-up of his junior and mid-ranking ministers this week, although that has now been ruled out by Number 10. However, a reshuffle of some kind is still anticipated in the near future.

Who might be among those that are elevated to a ministerial position this week? LabourList has taken a look at some of the “ones to watch” on the lips of people in SW1.

‘Loyalists called Josh’

One aide reportedly told Sky News’ Sam Coates that “loyalists called Josh” can expect to be among those promoted in the reshuffle – with Josh MacAlister and Josh Simons said to be among those being considered.

MacAlister, MP for Whitehaven and Workington, began his professional life as a teacher and served as chair of an independent review of children’s social care in 2021. In 2023, he was awarded an OBE for services to vulnerable children.

Simons, MP for Makerfield, is a co-founder of the Labour Growth Group and a former director of Labour Together. He was appointed as a PPS for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs in November, before becoming a PPS for the Ministry of Justice.

Labour’s social media stars

Two of the party’s best social media communicators are also rumoured to be in contention for a ministerial position.

Dover and Deal MP Mike Tapp has gained attention for his polished social media videos tackling the issue of immigration, which has included seeing him sailing on a boat off the coast of his constituency – and going on the offensive against Nigel Farage and Reform UK.

Labelled as one of five “fresh Labour MPs to watch” by The Guardian shortly after the general election, Tapp served tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving the army to join the National Crime Agency and the Ministry of Defence to work on counterterrorism.

Gordon McKee, Glasgow South MP, is also among those who might be promoted. McKee, a former staff member at Labour Together, served as director for Anas Sarwar’s campaign to become Scottish Labour leader – and has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok for his short videos explaining Labour party policy to young audiences.

Growth, growth, growth

With the government pushing ahead with its vision to boost economic growth, a number of MPs affiliated to the Labour Growth Group are also rumored to be in line for promotion.

Co-chair of the pro-growth caucus Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, is reportedly among the names being considered. Curtis previously worked at YouGov, Opinium Research and Labour Together before entering Parliament and, through his position in the Labour Growth Group, he has been vocal in pushing for more action from the government to escape an “economic doom loop”.

Curtis’ fellow co-chair Lola McEvoy is also thought to be in contention. McEvoy, MP for Darlington, previously worked at the Living Wage Foundation and as a GMB union organiser.

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore, described as a “rising star” within the party by some Westminster commentators, has also featured among the names said to be being considered for a ministerial post. Dollimore has a background in international development, working with Save the Children. Since the general election, she was elected to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee and has been a vocal campaigner on issues involving the water industry.

A Yimby reshuffle?

Among the names circulating in the rumour mill are several MPs belonging to the Labour Yimby group, dedicated to helping the government “beat the blockers and get Britain building”.

Alongside Chris Curtis, Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson has been described as among the most vociferous housing campaigners from the new intake. An advocate for social housing, Tomlinson previously worked for the Treasury, the Resolution Foundation and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation before entering Parliament.

Another Yimby, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley Callum Anderson, is also thought to be in contention. Anderson previously served as a policy adviser to the London Stock Exchange and as a member of the party’s National Policy Forum, being backed by Labour to Win.