Starmer reshuffles team of No 10 advisors, with Darren Jones moved from Treasury

Keir Starmer has embarked on a shake-up of his inner circle as MPs return to Westminster from recess.

The government has said the new term marks a “ramping up of the next phase of the domestic agenda”, with a focus on “relentless delivery on our Plan for Change”.

Among the changes in Starmer’s top team is the appointment of Darren Jones as the Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister and No 10 Downing Street. Jones will work collaboratively across the government to drive progress in key policy areas.

James Murray replaces Jones as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, with both men attending Cabinet meetings.

World-leading economist Baroness Minouche Safik has been appointed as the Prime Minister’s Chief Economic Advisor to support him on economic affairs and help the government to drive growth and raise living standards.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

James Lyons, director of communications, is leaving the government after a year – the fourth senior staff member to do so since Labour returned to power, with others also expected to leave as part of the shake-up.

Lyons told colleagues: “I’m proud to have helped to get a grip on Whitehall comms after what was a difficult few first months for the government. It wasn’t just filling the grid. Launching the Plan for Change brought focus and attention. But I gave up a lot to come in and this was never intended as a long haul.”

Former director of communications for Tony Blair Tim Allan has entered Downing Street as the executive director of communications.

Head of policy delivery Liz Lloyd is moving from her position to become senior counsel to the Prime Minister and director of strategic interventions, while head of policy Stuart Ingham will reportedly have a new role outside of No 10.

The reshuffle of the Prime Minister’s team of advisors comes after Number 10 ruled out a shake-up of his ministerial team this week, despite widespread speculation among Westminster reporters.