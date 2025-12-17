Andrea Egan defeats Christina McAnea in Unison general secretary election

Andrea Egan has ousted Christina McAnea as general secretary of Unison after a vote of union members.

In a ballot of members, 58,579 (59.82%) backed Egan to lead the UK’s largest trade union with 39,353 (40.18%) backing McAnea. There were a total of 98,251 votes cast out of 1,404,684 – a turnout of seven percent.

Her election marks the first time that a lay member of the union has been elected directly to the post of general secretary.

Egan said: “We public sector workers are on the frontlines of chronic underfunding, low pay, and outsourcing. We bear the brunt of it all. Unison’s central task is to change that reality — our reality.

“This result means ordinary UNISON members are at long last taking charge of our union. We will put faith in members’ decisions and stand up to any employer, politician or cabinet minister who acts against our interests.

“Together, we will turn UNISON into the remarkable force for change it should be. That journey has begun today.”

She also paid tribute to McAnea and thanked her for “serving our union for many years” and for “fighting an energetic campaign”.

Her campaign for the post pledged to “launch a comprehensive review of [Unison’s] relationship with the Labour Party” in order to ensure “value for money”, raising the spectre of two of Britain’s biggest unions, alongside Unite, disaffiliating from the party.

Egan will begin her five-year term as general secretary on January 22 next year. You can read our interview with Andrea from during the campaign here.

‘Vast swathes of Labour’s coalition feel government has fallen out of step with its mainstream’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated Egan, who was expelled from the Labour Party in 2022, on her election and thanked McAnea for her work as general secretary over the last five years.

“She played an important role in securing the landmark Employment Rights Bill and her work has ensured this Labour Government will bring in a fair pay agreement to boost the wages of social care workers.”

Labour general secretary Hollie Ridley also paid tribute to McAnea’s work as Unison general secretary and said: “Millions of workers across Britain will benefit from what she has delivered as the first woman to lead the UK’s largest trade union. Her passionate campaigning on social care in particular ensured our Labour Government can bring in a fair pay agreement for hardworking social care workers across the country.

“All of us across the Labour movement wish Christina all the very best in the future – we look forward to continuing campaigning shoulder to shoulder with her as we deliver the fairer future Britain needs.”

Reacting to the result, Mainstream’s Interim Council said it “sends its congratulations to Andrea Egan on her election as General Secretary of Unison.”

Reacting to the result, Mainstream's Interim Council said it "sends its congratulations to Andrea Egan on her election as General Secretary of Unison."

A spokesperson said: "This result shows clearly that vast swathes of Labour's historic coalition feel the government has fallen out of step with its mainstream. "By working hand in hand with our partners in the trade union movement, the Labour Party has ushered in huge advances for working people before and it can do so again – but only if the Party rediscovers its progressive instincts. "We look forward to working with Andrea and all those who share our commitment to a more open Labour Party with the energy and ideas to transform the country."

‘Egan’s victory couldn’t send a clearer message’ MP for Poole Neil Duncan-Jordan, who used to work for Unison, said that he hoped Egan’s election would be a “breath of fresh air” for the union. He said: “I used to work for Unison and it was clear that it lacked a political and industrial strategy. Not only that, but at the top it was often full of people who were friends of one another – given positions because of who they knew not what they could do for the members. “I hope Andrea will be a breath of fresh air. The members need to lead the union through proper democratic processes. Strengthen engagement and she will build the union.” Neal Lawson, director of campaign group Compass, said: “Andrea Egan’s victory couldn’t send a clearer message: people are rapidly losing faith in this Labour leadership and want change.

“Their reputation for hyperfactional control, from members to the PLP to their own NEC, is alienating even those Labour has the strongest links with. This might be a good time to remember that Andrea herself was expelled from the party back in 2022. “This shakes the ground on which the top of the Labour Party stands. They need to end the project of political centralisation and re-establish their truly progressive credentials.” Lucy Atkinson, political director of pro-leadership group Labour First, said: “The Labour Party was formed to be the party of trade unions, and the passing of yesterday’s Employment Rights Bill is just one example of that. We are sure Unison will continue that tradition that has so benefitted their members. “With a turnout of just seven percent, this election shows that a minority far left are able to take over a major union through engagement. It shows a need to always be organising for moderate causes within all parts of the labour movement.”

Momentum co-chairs Alex Charilaou and Sasha das Gupta said: “Andrea Egan’s win as UNISON General Secretary is the biggest step forward for the left in the labour movement for years. “We look forward to working with UNISON and all progressive forces in trade unions to push for the transformative changes working people are crying out for.” Egan ineligible to sit on Labour’s NEC after 2022 expulsion Egan was expelled from Labour in 2022 after the party claimed she shared articles from Socialist Appeal, an organisation banned by Labour. As a result, LabourList understands she will not be able to sit on the party’s national executive committee, unlike her predecessor.

