‘Labour cannot win in 2029 without Scotland and Wales’: NEC member

An NEC member has conceded Labour cannot win without Scottish and Welsh MPs as the party gears up for ‘Operation Second Term’.

In her report on the committee’s latest meeting, Ann Black noted that members discussed how the party can best take on political opponents, and how to campaign where Labour’s national messages do not resonate.

While discussing Labour’s defeat in the Caerphilly by-election, Black noted: “The by-election suggested that Plaid Cymru won through mobilising the anti-Reform majority, and Labour had to campaign as the party best placed to defeat Reform.

“Without Scottish and Welsh MPs, Labour could not win a Westminster majority in 2029.”

As part of discussions around messaging for next year’s local elections, party chair Anna Turley is said to have highlighted the hypocracy of Reform and extreme views reflected in the Conservative Party.

Black said: “Reform was not on the side of working people: they backed tax cuts for the rich, opposed employment rights and stoked grievance and division, and far from being patriotic, they leaned towards Putin.

“The Tories held extreme views on climate change and would leave the European convention on human rights.”

Black also said that the party is preparing for ‘Operation Second Term’, with Labour organising summer schools for staff training and reviewing constituency readiness for the next general election.

Black noted that “local parties would be motivated if they could choose their own parliamentary candidates this time”.

