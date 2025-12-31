EXCLUSIVE: New Year Message from Anna Turley

I had no idea at the start of 2025 that I would have the honour of being asked to be Chair of the Labour Party. But when Keir Starmer asked me a few months ago whether I would, it was the easiest answer I’ve ever had to give. It’s my dream job. I am so proud of the Labour Party and everything we are doing to change the lives of working people across Britain.

2025 has certainly brought its challenges, there’s no denying that – every year does. But when I look back to this time in 2019 after we lost my constituency of Redcar, and I thought we wouldn’t see a Labour government again for a decade – and then reflect on all our achievements this year that are transforming the lives of people across the country, I know that just one day in government is a thousand times better than years opposition – even when it’s tough.

What I’ve been really delighted by over these past few months though, is going round the country and seeing so many incredible Labour Party members and supporters really step up to the plate in helping us meet the challenges ahead. You really are the best of our party.

We’re going to need more of that in 2026. And I can’t wait to join you on the doorsteps across England, Scotland, and Wales, as we show the British public that the politics of division and decline peddled by Nigel Farage, the Greens, Plaid, the SNP… and even the dying Conservative Party, is the wrong path for Britain.

Renewal over decline. Hope over anger. Delivery over shouting from the sidelines.

That’s what Keir Starmer’s Labour Government is fighting for every day – and it’s the future that we all need to stay united behind and fight for throughout 2026.

So whether it be at training events, on the Labour doorstep, on campaign visits, or elsewhere, I can’t wait to see you next year as we fight to deliver that fairer future together. And if you don’t have a New Year’s resolution yet – make it to ask a friend to join our great party and join the fight too!

Wishing all LabourList readers and Labour members and supporters everywhere a very Happy New Year.

