EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas message from Hollie Ridley

As the year draws to a close, and we come together with family and friends for the Christmas break, I wanted to take a moment to thank Labour activists and supporters across the country for your hard work and support throughout 2025.

This Christmas marks the end of our first full year back in government – and time and again, our Prime Minister, Keir Starmer’s, Labour Government has proven that we’re delivering on the promises we made to the British people last July.

Whether it be delivering 5 million extra NHS appointments, writing into law the biggest boost to workers’ rights in a generation, or kick-starting our landmark Pride in Place programme, together we’re delivering the fairer future for working people we promised.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

But none of this happens by accident. It’s only possible because of the hard work and determination of all our incredible Labour Party members and supporters. When you pound the streets come rain or shine, hit the phones in local elections and by-elections, support our fundraising, or deliver our message online, you’re playing a crucial role in helping us bring about the national renewal Britain needs.

Without you, we wouldn’t have been able to increase the minimum wage, set up GB Energy, freeze rail fares, scrap the two-child limit, or so much more that we’re delivering together. And this year we’ve seen what Reform and the Tories are capable of – we must give everything we’ve got next year to challenge that. I’ve got no doubt that, as always, Labour members and supporters across the country will step up and join that fight.

This is also the end of my first full year as General Secretary of our great party, so I want to say a very personal thank you to all our activists for your support to me and to our party. It’s truly a privilege and real honour to do this job and I couldn’t do it without you.

I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas break with your families – before we kick off the new year together, ready to take on the opposition and deliver for our communities.

Happy Christmas – and see you in the new year!

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.