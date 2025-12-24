Keir Starmer’s Christmas message

The Prime Minister has released his Christmas message. The full transcript is below:

I’d like to wish the whole country a very happy Christmas.

Right now, all across the UK, people are traveling home to be with their loved ones. Children are bursting with excitement.

Families are making the final preparations. Wrapping presents. Hanging stockings. Rushing out for last minute bits.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

It’s a truly special time of year.

And it’s a time to remind ourselves what’s really important: Family. Friends. Community.

It’s a time to celebrate the Christmas story and to cherish the Christian values that define it. Peace. Charity and goodwill to all.

That is the promise of the season.

And just as so many put their feet up, some truly special people will be pulling on their uniforms and heading out to work. Our NHS staff emergency services and the brave men and women of our armed forces all playing their part, doing their bit to care for the nation and to keep us safe.

Many volunteers will be out there as well: Serving food. Reaching out to help those lonely or in need.

So on behalf of the whole country, I want to say a big thank you. As a nation, we should raise a glass to you this Christmas.

But more than that, we should each do our bit as well.

I know many across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living. Helping with that is my priority.

But at this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute.

So call around to a neighbour. Check in on a friend or a relative who you haven’t heard from for a while. Reach out. It can make a huge difference.

That is what Christmas is about.

So whether you’re at home this evening, heading to work, heading to church, or maybe heading to the pub, let’s look forward and celebrate the joy and hope that Christmas brings.

From my family to yours.

To everyone in the United Kingdom.

I hope you all have a very happy Christmas.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.