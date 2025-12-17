‘Labour needs to regain the narrative from Lib Dems and Reform on Europe’

As we reach the tenth anniversary of the 2016 Brexit referendum, we have observed war erupting in Europe with Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the rise of populist right-wing movements across Europe, and the US stepping back from its role as a hegemonic force.

With all the geopolitical tension and the sense of a growing polycrisis looming over the world order as we know it, the Labour Party finds itself in a unique position to take an active role in shaping the future.

While the Lib Dems call for us to start arguments with the US that will only lead to more global unrest and hardship for the British public, Labour’s role in diplomacy has been crucial in giving the Western world time to recalibrate after a turbulent year in US and Euro relations. At the same time as the Lib Dems lose all sense of diplomacy, Reform seeks to attack our nation by deliberately trying to stoke tension between the US and the UK by suggesting that the UK is like “North Korea” when giving “evidence” at a US Congressional Hearing in September 2025.

While it is important to maintain diplomatic relations and a close bond with the US, the UK must assess its independent stance and consider a future where the Western post-war consensus may have broken down beyond repair. Where depending on any single nation for global security becomes irresponsible. The Labour Party faces a critical period where we must forge a way through these challenging times. Slogans, media stunts, and foolishness are not an option for a government, and we as a party need to be confident in our resolve going forward.

The only way the Labour Party can progress in this evolving environment is by addressing past wrongs. That means Brexit must be tackled, and discussions about a long-term plan for European and EU/UK security should be central to our purpose moving forward. Whilst it is comforting knowing Labour have pledged to reach 3.5 per cent of GDP spending on defence by 2035 – with an extra 1.5 per cent on resilience against online warfare, it is clear that money alone isn’t enough.

The government need to develop a long-term strategy for strengthening relations with Europe and the EU. This involves reorienting our nuclear weapons programme towards European security, investing in making it truly independent of US control, and granting the UK full autonomy. Additionally, we must address European steel and British steel capabilities in an uncertain global landscape.

While it is essential for the Labour Party to address our relationship with Europe for security reasons, the UK has paid a heavy cultural price due to Brexit, with many young people considering moving overseas as opportunities and growth decline. The UK’s creative sector has lost an estimated €184 million from the EU “Creative Europe Budget,” with touring barriers and studies showing 47.4% of musicians having fewer EU opportunities and 39% being turned down for work due to visa and cost issues. This attack on the creative industry, which accounts for 15% of all UK service exports, isn’t only damaging to culture but also harms our capacity for economic growth and causes our talented young people to move their skills abroad.

The Labour Party needs to protect jobs, as a core value of our party that should take precedence over any manifesto pledge. Jobs are what Labour stands for, and if that means going back on the manifesto about freedom of movement or even our future membership of the EU, then that is a price worth paying for Labour’s core values of work and employment.

The Labour Party needs to be bolder in its approach to the EU, but that isn’t the only bold action the party must take. With the illegal Russian war in Ukraine, Labour must become a true leader on this issue. The coalition of the willing requires us to show genuine commitment by declaring we will push for meaningful negotiations with Russia, Ukraine, and the Coalition, as it is entirely inappropriate to have negotiations about European and Ukrainian security without either one at the table. The era of gesture politics is over and the coalition needs to be more than just words. Failing to take control of the narrative in this war will make Europe less safe, more people will die, and the UK with be weaker.

There is a strong Labour case for European friendship and close ties both with the EU and the rest of Europe, which goes to the core of what our movement stands for—creating safe and secure jobs; improving social conditions; and fostering solidarity with those around us.

The Lib Dems and Reform fail to grasp these fundamental values, and the Conservatives have abandoned any credible stance on the international stage. It is for the Labour Party to be brave enough to champion the benefits of Europe, emphasising the need for closer European ties for our national and global security, and to champion the future of our national renewal through equitable growth.

It isn’t too late to reconsider our future, especially in today’s challenging geopolitical world. Changing your mind can be a strength, not a weakness. It is our duty as a party to rewrite the narrative and unite Europe against the rise of the populist right, hate, and war. This is our moral mission and the only way to build a safe and secure Europe from Ukraine to Portugal with the Labour Party and the UK at the centre of it.

Recently, Labour List published an article stating that a third of Labour members want to rejoin the EU, and multiple polls across the nation show a willingness to do so. If the Labour leadership truly wants to put the UK back on the world stage, now is the time to act and become the strong voice of leadership that Europe and the EU needs and that the world expects us to be.