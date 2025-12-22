LabourList Christmas quiz 2025 round 1: Put your party knowledge to the test

We welcomed many of our LabourList readers for a Christmas pub quiz with festive and political trivia. If you couldn’t make it to our event, we will be publishing a round from our annual quiz every weekday this week so you can test your party knowledge over Christmas.

Special thanks to the Labour History Group for this round of questions – answers will be published alongside round two tomorrow.

Question 1

Barbara Castle’s plan to ban wildcat strikes, ‘In Place of Strife’, was named in tribute to a famous Labour book – ‘In Place of Fear’, written by a great hero of hers. Who wrote ‘In Place of Fear’?

Question 2

Which former Labour Prime Minister, as a junior transport minister, introduced ‘cats eyes’ to Britain’s roads?

Question 3

Two Labour leaders were office-bearers of the Oxford University Liberal Club? Who were they?

Question 4

Including Rachel Reeves, how many people have served as Labour Chancellors of the Exchequer?

Question 5

In 1997, Tony Blair talked of ‘building a New Britain’. But who in 1964 advised Harold Wilson to use the same phrase in his speeches, and later became a Labour Cabinet minister?

Question 6

When is the Labour festival of Ed Balls Day celebrated? (and for a bonus point – in what year did the initiating incident happen?)

Question 7

Which 1970s Labour MP and minister invented the After Eight mint and was subsequently an SDP MP and shadow minister, and a a Tory MP and minister?

Question 8

Which Labour MP and 1960s minister faked his own death and disappeared to Australia but was captured by the Australian police by mistake while they were hunting Lord Lucan, the Tory Lord accused of murder and on the run from police?

Question 9

Tony Benn, Tony Benn’s father or Tony Benn’s son, has been in every single Labour government ever apart from one. Which one?

Question 10

When did Labour adopt the red rose as their official logo?

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.