LabourList Christmas quiz 2025 round 2: Labour’s year in review

We welcomed many of our LabourList readers for a Christmas pub quiz with festive and political trivia. If you couldn’t make it to our event, we will be publishing a round from our annual quiz every weekday this week so you can test your party knowledge over Christmas.

This round looks back over the last year, from government achievements to the deputy leadership contest. Answers will be published alongside round three tomorrow – you can find the answers to yesterday’s round below.

Question 1

In April this year, the UK government took control of British Steel after emergency legislation was pushed through Parliament in a single day. How many jobs at the Scunthorpe plant did this move save? (answer to the nearest 100)

Question 2

In September, we saw Starmer’s first big reshuffle. How many members of the Cabinet remained in the same position during the reshuffle? (bonus point – name each of them)

Question 3

The Labour government heralded a “new dawn” for Britain’s railways as the first train services renationalised started operating in May. Which was the first service to be nationalised? (bonus point – what was so ironic about the very first nationalised service?)

Question 4

At party conference this year, Steve Reed announced the 12 new towns set to be built around the UK. Can you name the three ‘most promising sites’ where works will begin in 2029?

Question 5

Earlier this year, Bridget Phillipson announced which schools will benefit from free daily breakfast clubs. Which British brand has recently been announced as supporting this?

Question 6

By how many percentage points did Lucy Powell beat Bridget Phillipson in the deputy leadership election?

Question 7

In September this year, Donald Trump had an historic second state visit, which given the circumstances went as well as it could have. Which Labour figure turned down a place at the State Banquet with Trump?

Question 8

At party conference, Keir Starmer spoke about his desire to transform post-16 education. Alongside A Levels and T Levels, from 2027, what will be the third option for students?

Question 9

Former mineworkers claimed victory in Rachel Reeves’ Budget, as they were rewarded an extra £2.3bn for their pension scheme. The money will be released from the BCSSS. What is the BCSSS?

Question 10

Where has the government announced they will be installing Great British Energy solar panels to lower energy bills?

Answers to round one

Nye Bevan James Callaghan Michael Foot and Harold Wilson 10 Tony Benn 28th April (bonus point – 2011) John Horam John Stonehouse First MacDonald ministry of 1924 1986

