LabourList Christmas quiz 2025 round 3: 12 Days of LabourList Christmas

We welcomed many of our LabourList readers for a Christmas pub quiz with festive and political trivia. If you couldn’t make it to our event, we will be publishing a round from our annual quiz every weekday this week so you can test your party knowledge over Christmas.
Our 12 Days of LabourList Christmas round is made up of a dozen questions about the party. Answers will be published alongside round four tomorrow – you can find the answers to yesterday’s round below.
Question 1 – A partridge in a pear tree
Steve Coogan has regularly campaigned for the Labour Party. What is the name of his most famous comic creation – and which city is the character based in?
Question 2 – Two turtle doves
Labour leader George Lansbury was a famously ‘dovish’ pacifist. But who is his even more famous granddaughter?
Question 3 – Three French hens
The French for hen is ‘poule’. But who is the Labour MP for Poole?
Question 4 – Four calling birds
Which Labour MPs share their surnames with birds?
Question 5 – Five golden rings
Aptly named Philip Noel-Baker was a Labour MP and minister under Clement Attlee, but which sport did he win a silver Olympic medal in? (Bonus point – he’s also the only person to have received an Olympic medal and what other prize?)
Question 6 – Six geese-a-laying
Eggbuckland is a suburb of Plymouth within which Labour MP’s seat?
Question 7 – Seven swans-a-swimming
Swanage is in the parliamentary constituency of South Dorset. Who is its Labour MP?
Question 8 – Eight maids-a-milking
Which Labour MP was reprimanded for drinking milk in the chamber of the House of Commons?
Question 9 – Nine ladies dancing
Which world-famous Ibiza superclub (voted the world’s number one club) was Angela Rayner pictured dancing in the DJ booth?
Question 10 – Ten lords-a-leaping
What is the name of the Labour leader in the House of Lords?
Question 11 – Eleven pipers piping
Which instrument does former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell play?
Question 12 – Twelve drummers drumming
The drummer from which band stood for Labour in Mid Sussex at the 2024 general election, and what is their name?
Answers to round two
- 2,700
- 10 (bonus point: Rachel Reeves, John Healey, Ed Miliband, Wes Streeting, Bridget Phillipson, Heidi Alexander, Lisa Nandy, Hilary Benn, Jo Stevens, Baroness Smith)
- South Western Rail (bonus point: the first renationalised service was a rail replacement bus)
- Tempsford in Bedfordshire, Crews Hill in Enfield, Leeds South Bank
- Weetabix (Sainsbury’s and Morrisons also acceptable answers)
- Eight points
- Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan, to support colleagues after the death of Hefin David MS
- V-Levels
- British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme
- School rooftops
