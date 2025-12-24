LabourList Christmas quiz 2025 round 3: 12 Days of LabourList Christmas

We welcomed many of our LabourList readers for a Christmas pub quiz with festive and political trivia. If you couldn’t make it to our event, we will be publishing a round from our annual quiz every weekday this week so you can test your party knowledge over Christmas.

Our 12 Days of LabourList Christmas round is made up of a dozen questions about the party. Answers will be published alongside round four tomorrow – you can find the answers to yesterday’s round below.

Question 1 – A partridge in a pear tree

Steve Coogan has regularly campaigned for the Labour Party. What is the name of his most famous comic creation – and which city is the character based in?

Question 2 – Two turtle doves

Labour leader George Lansbury was a famously ‘dovish’ pacifist. But who is his even more famous granddaughter?

Question 3 – Three French hens

The French for hen is ‘poule’. But who is the Labour MP for Poole?

Question 4 – Four calling birds

Which Labour MPs share their surnames with birds?

Question 5 – Five golden rings

Aptly named Philip Noel-Baker was a Labour MP and minister under Clement Attlee, but which sport did he win a silver Olympic medal in? (Bonus point – he’s also the only person to have received an Olympic medal and what other prize?)

Question 6 – Six geese-a-laying

Eggbuckland is a suburb of Plymouth within which Labour MP’s seat?

Question 7 – Seven swans-a-swimming

Swanage is in the parliamentary constituency of South Dorset. Who is its Labour MP?

Question 8 – Eight maids-a-milking

Which Labour MP was reprimanded for drinking milk in the chamber of the House of Commons?

Question 9 – Nine ladies dancing

Which world-famous Ibiza superclub (voted the world’s number one club) was Angela Rayner pictured dancing in the DJ booth?

Question 10 – Ten lords-a-leaping

What is the name of the Labour leader in the House of Lords?

Question 11 – Eleven pipers piping

Which instrument does former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell play?

Question 12 – Twelve drummers drumming

The drummer from which band stood for Labour in Mid Sussex at the 2024 general election, and what is their name?

Answers to round two

2,700 10 (bonus point: Rachel Reeves, John Healey, Ed Miliband, Wes Streeting, Bridget Phillipson, Heidi Alexander, Lisa Nandy, Hilary Benn, Jo Stevens, Baroness Smith) South Western Rail (bonus point: the first renationalised service was a rail replacement bus) Tempsford in Bedfordshire, Crews Hill in Enfield, Leeds South Bank Weetabix (Sainsbury’s and Morrisons also acceptable answers) Eight points Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan, to support colleagues after the death of Hefin David MS V-Levels British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme School rooftops

