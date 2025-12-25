LabourList Christmas quiz 2025 round 4: Christmas Connects

We welcomed many of our LabourList readers for a Christmas pub quiz with festive and political trivia. If you couldn’t make it to our event, we will be publishing a round from our annual quiz every weekday this week so you can test your party knowledge over Christmas.

Our Christmas Connects round quizzes you on what Labour and Christmas have in common – remember, the answer is always Christmassy. Answers will be published alongside our fifth and final round tomorrow – you can find the answers to yesterday’s round below.

Question 1

Who did the Treasury pick to play Santa and spread festive joy to the children of SW1’s great and good this year?

Question 2

Who was the first sitting Conservative MP to defect to Labour since 2007?

Question 3

Who is the current Vice Chamberlain of the Household?

Question 4

Bridget Phillipson and Lucy Powell were the only deputy leadership candidates to reach the required threshold of MP nominations in the contest. Which other candidate failed to reach the required number of nominations? (bonus point – how many nominations did they receive?)

Question 5

Which MP, who previously served as the MP for Wakefield, made a return to Parliament in 2024 in another constituency? (bonus point – name their new seat)

Question 6

Who beat Conservative MP Damian Green in the 2024 general election?

Question 7

Who replaced David Evans as the general secretary of the Labour Party last year?

Question 8

Who is the current deputy leader of Welsh Labour, and also the UK Trade Envoy to New Zealand?

Question 9

Who succeeded Jon Cruddas as the Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham as the last election?

Question 10

Which member of the Cabinet is born on Christmas Eve? (bonus point – which party leader has their birthday on Christmas Day?)

Answers to round three

Alan Patridge – and Norwich Angela Lansbury Neil Duncan-Jordan Angela Eagle, Maria Eagle, Stephanie Peacock and Peter Swallow 1,500m run (bonus point – he also won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on nuclear disarmament) Fred Thomas Lloyd Hatton Steve Witherden Hï Ibiza Angela Smith Bagpipes Dave Rowntree from Blur

