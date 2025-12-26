LabourList Christmas quiz 2025 round 5: factions and unions picture round

We welcomed many of our LabourList readers for a Christmas pub quiz with festive and political trivia. If you couldn’t make it to our event, we will be publishing a round from our annual quiz every weekday this week so you can test your party knowledge over Christmas.
Our final round is a picture round – can you guess the tribes, groups and unions each of these logos and icons belong to? Answers for this round and yesterday’s round are below.
Answers to round four
- Torsten Bell
- Christian Wakeford
- Sir Nicholas Dakin
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy (bonus point – 24 nominations)
- Mary Creagh (bonus point – Coventry East)
- Sojan Joseph
- Hollie Ridley
- Carolyn Harris
- Margaret Mull(ed wine)ane
- Ed Miliband (bonus point – Ed Davey)
Answers to round five
Top row (from left to right)
- Socialist Campaign Group
- Labour Rural Research Group
- Labour Housing
- Blue Labour
- Mainstream
Bottom row (from left to right)
- Labour Movement for Europe
- Co-operative Party
- Unite
- Unison
- Labour Yimby
