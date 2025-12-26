LabourList Christmas quiz 2025 round 5: factions and unions picture round

We welcomed many of our LabourList readers for a Christmas pub quiz with festive and political trivia. If you couldn’t make it to our event, we will be publishing a round from our annual quiz every weekday this week so you can test your party knowledge over Christmas.

Our final round is a picture round – can you guess the tribes, groups and unions each of these logos and icons belong to? Answers for this round and yesterday’s round are below.

Answers to round four

Torsten Bell Christian Wakeford Sir Nicholas Dakin Bell Ribeiro-Addy (bonus point – 24 nominations) Mary Creagh (bonus point – Coventry East) Sojan Joseph Hollie Ridley Carolyn Harris Margaret Mull(ed wine)ane Ed Miliband (bonus point – Ed Davey)

Answers to round five

Top row (from left to right)

Socialist Campaign Group Labour Rural Research Group Labour Housing Blue Labour Mainstream

Bottom row (from left to right)

Labour Movement for Europe Co-operative Party Unite Unison Labour Yimby

