Letters to the Editor – week ending 14 December 2025

Read what people have been writing to our editor about this week. Find out how to share your own views here.

EU do you

Andrew Lewin is spot on with his analysis of the UK/EU relationship. Ofcourse, the UK needs to be back in the customs union and single market.But the EU are bound to be apprehensive after the events of the last 10 years. What is more, the worst case scenario of a Farage led British government will cause more than a little pause for thought in Brussels.

Paul Donovan,

Labour councillor in London Borough of Redbridge

Hi Emma,

What Labour members or MPs would want is less important than what past and prospective Labour voters would want – otherwise what we want internally makes no difference, if we don’t get re-elected we wouldn’t have the power to do it, or anything else!

If I remember correctly, Keir Starmer and Jeremy Corbyn missed the chance to stay in the Customs Union and have a soft Brexit when they failed to support Theresa May’s deal, and let Boris Johnson in, and lost the next election by going for another referendum – (just saying)!

Regards

Colin Bryant

Wakefield

Hi folks,

I hope the UK will come back to the European Union.So to speak: “The Exit of the Brexit”.

Europe must stick together. If not, we will not be taken seriously by the USA, China, Russia and the other members of the G20. \

Especially the military conflict between the Ukraine and the Russian Federation must be a wake up call for all members of the European Union.

Kind regards from Germany.

Sven Rogatschew

The Greatest Story Never Told?

Dear Emma

Well done on producing a fair and balanced set of reports.

I like millions of others are frustrated to the point of becoming insane with the way the leaders are acting and the insensitivity of the decisions that were made over the renters bill the employment bill.

Then the watering down of these two welcome bills made people feel betrayed and suspicious about the government’s real intentions.

The main reason for the unpopularity of this government is because of their seeming wish to serve two masters, they were elected by the people to serve the people and in several different ways have served no one ending up embarrassed and giving the impression that they have no real ideas to help straighten out the country.

What people are seeing is a complete move away from the party that had its feet on the ground but is being usurped by those who only have their own interests at heart.

I feel that Labour will receive a fatal blow from all the other parties that will permanently bury them. I hope I am wrong.

I hope you will continue writing for Labour list and you have a very happy Xmas and great 2026

Best wishes

Frank Shepherd

I am so unhappy about the way the Government is telling the story.

Looking over their shoulder at Reform isn’t changing a thing. Reform will get the support it deserves from the kind of voters who Labour doesn’t need.

I want Labour’s communications team to start telling the country why it is on track for a better future for us all. That includes explaining what Labour’s vision is for a more equal, caring and sharing society.

Pensioners have to give up something to encourage young people who will never have the goodies enjoyed by the baby boomers.The rich need to understand that their privilege isn’t shared by everyone. Your Party is a disaster on the left as is Reform on the right.

It’s time the Government stopped whining about what a mess the Tories left and told us all how much better our lives will be if we stick with Labour.

Sorry about the rant.

Sue Hillman

Best Wishes at Christmas

I’d like to see the return of the readers’ discussion thread. There’s nothing like an exchange of views – however, at times, some of them from some contributors might have been unpalatable – nevertheless, it used to be a very popular feature and I think that’s something that’s missing and missed.

Chris Robinson

[EDITORS NOTE: As we explained when launching this letters page, we just do not have the resources to moderate discussion threads. However, we do have some exciting plans that we will be launching early in the new year to find ways to facilitate more discussion. So watch this space!]

Reviews take a long time, are expensive and end up describing the problem in more detail. A bolder approach would set up pilot schemes and then evaluate.

Best wishes to you all

David Dawson

The country needs to introduce a WEALTH TAX, Simples!

Phil Read

Share your thoughts by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published .