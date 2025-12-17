Explained: How could Unison disaffiliate from Labour?

Following the shock result of the Unison general secretary election of Andrea Egan, who has been openly critical of the Labour Party leadership across her campaign, the question as to whether the UK’s largest trade union may explore disaffiliating from its long-time political partner now appears much more viable.

Egan was expelled from the Labour Party in 2022 and led her campaign promising “a comprehensive review of our relationship with the Labour party”, leading many to believe disaffiliation will be very much on the table for discussion.

But should the new incumbent choose to take Unison down this path, how exactly would she do it?

What does Unison’s rule book say?

The Unison Rule Book outlines the relationship between Unison and Labour in ‘Rule J: The political fund’.

The rule explains that Unison’s political fund is split into two distinct sections with one being the Affiliated Political Fund, more commonly known as the Unison Labour Link.

When reading about the Unison Labour Link in its operational rules document, it is stated as part of the key aims and objectives of the fund that its purpose is “(1.) To affiliate to the Labour Party at national, regional and local level and play a major role in Labour Party activities.”

With the Unison Labour Link written into the rule book, it appears that a significant rule change would have to take place for disaffiliation to be successful, as the Affiliated Political Fund section would no longer serve its current purpose.

Fixed or flexible… is rule change achievable?

‘Rule N: Amendment of Rules’ in the rule book provides an insight into the process of constitutional change for the union, which likely determines the practical logistics of disaffiliation.

It states that rules can only be amended if a resolution is passed at a National Delegate Conference with at least a two thirds majority of delegates voting in favour of the proposed change. If voting is done by card vote, then two thirds of all votes cast must be in favour of rule change.

Voting can also only take place if the proposed change was included in the agenda that has been sent to delegates beforehand, in accordance with the union’s rules.

Any proposed change to Rule J that saw amendments to the distinction in the political fund, removing the affiliated political fund, or Unison Labour Link, would likely have to be subject to this process.

Complexities and appetite

With Egan winning her election on a vote with only seven percent turnout, many across Unison and Labour will wonder what the appetite would be across union members for a change to the rules in pursuit of disaffiliation.

Whilst a move toward disafilliation remains to be discussed in detail, this is clearly a complex situation for the current Labour leadership who will no doubt be keen to strike for a relationship reset in the new year if they have any hope of holding onto an important ally.

