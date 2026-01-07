‘Africa must be the UK’s top foreign policy priority in 2026’

Until now, the government’s foreign policy has been, rightly, shaped by urgency and immediate concerns – from managing the relationship with the US to war in Ukraine and Gaza.

There have been victories along the way, like the trade deal with India, as well as some unpopular choices like cutting the aid budget. And then the trade-offs of talking about any of these for “Never-Here-Kier”.

But there has also been the less visible long-term strategic work – the latest of which is the UK’s new Africa Approach, launched just before Christmas by the minister of state for international development and Africa, Baroness Chapman.

The Africa Approach recognises that the African continent will play a central role in shaping our future, and if the government wants to deliver on its growth mission and energy transition, it has to build equitable partnerships with African nations by moving from donor to investor. Put simply, Africa’s importance can be broken down into three areas: people, power, and politics.

READ MORE: ‘Britain’s G20 Presidency is Labour’s chance to lead a global reset’

The first of these is ’people’. We know the story well: Europe is ageing and shrinking; Africa is young and growing. But it is still worth reminding ourselves of just how dramatic a demographic shift we are seeing. In 2024, Nigeria alone registered more than twice as many births as the entire EU, despite the EU having nearly double Nigeria’s population – and by 2050, one in four people on earth will be African.

The statistical reality is that the future workforce, innovators and consumers will largely come from Africa. That presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the UK. It will be a chance to be a partner in unlocking opportunity on the continent and, in doing so, meet our own economic and labour needs.

Migration will inevitably be part of this story too. A qualified workforce is essential to sustain our industries and public services, just as young Africans will be seeking employment at home and abroad. The UK’s challenge is to approach migration not as a threat, but as a strategic opportunity.

That brings us to ’power’. Africa remains an energy paradox. While the continent is abundant in the minerals necessary for the global green transition, more than 600 million citizens live without reliable electricity. Africa has very little to show for its resources as most of the value ends up in China, which dominates processing and refining globally.

The UK has a clear strategic interest to help shift that balance.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

By investing in local processing, skills transfers and value-adding industries the UK can strengthen its energy security and net zero-mission, while contributing to economic growth on the continent.

‘Politics’ completes the trio. With its entry into the G20, the African Union has cemented its role on the global political stage. The days when decisions affecting the continent were made without its voice at the table are fading fast. Africa’s political influence will continue to grow as its economic and demographic weight expands – and who African countries partner with will matter.

The UK’s Africa Approach is symptomatic of this, but we might be late to the party. China has offered massive infrastructure investments for decades, Russian military interference can be traced across conflicts, the Gulf countries are investing heavily in energy sectors across the continent, and the EU remains Africa’s largest trading partner. At a time where all eyes are on Africa, how will the government make itself attractive to countries with no shortage of partnership offers?

The government is starting on the back foot. With the aid budget cut and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office looking at a potential 30% staff decrease, it lacks both the funds and the people to implement this new approach.

Instead, the government must work smarter. To do so, we need to be clear about what is uniquely British about our Africa Approach and our partnership offer. If the government cannot answer that with confidence, it will fail to deliver.

An obvious UK USP is the City of London. Using financial tools more creatively and accepting a bit more risk could potentially unlock billions of pounds to be invested in Africa. The UK also has real influence over the rules that govern global finance. That gives us an opportunity to help African countries access capital, strengthen their own regulatory systems, and build the capacity needed to attract long-term sustainable investment. Combining these will also allow the UK to address issues like illicit finance and invest in building green supply chains in ways that are mutually beneficial.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.

The Africa Approach is just the first step on a long journey through a rapidly changing global landscape. As we head into another year of unpredictable foreign policy, we must not lose sight of the long-term play. Delivering on the Africa Approach must be the foreign policy priority of 2026.