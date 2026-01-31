Manchester councillor Angeliki Stogia picked as Labour candidate for Gorton and Denton by-election

Councillor Angeliki Stogia has been selected as Labour’s candidate for next month’s Gorton and Denton by-election.

Stogia, who has represented the Whalley Range ward on Manchester City Council since 2012, stood at the general election in Chester South and Eddisbury – placing second behind the Conservatives.

Labour’s selection process was mired in controversy after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham attempted to stand but was blocked by the party’s national executive committee.

“I am a proud Mancunian woman’ says Ms Stogia. “I have walked the streets of this constituency. This is about Manchester. Manchester is a city, united. We are rejecting division. I am so excited about going out on the doorstep, and winning this for Labour.” pic.twitter.com/pnlthjO6Dr — Chris Slater (@chrisslaterMEN) January 31, 2026



Speaking to a crowd of activists after being announced as the candidate by Labour Party chair Anna Turley and Deputy Leader Lucy Powell, Stogia said: “I am a proud Mancunian woman. I have walked the streets of this constituency.

“This is about Manchester. Manchester is a city united, we are rejecting division. I am so looking forward to going out on the doorstep and winning this for Labour.”

Stogia will face off against Reform UK’s Matthew Godwin and Hannah Spencer for the Green Party when voters go to the polls on February 26.

JOIN LABOURLIST ‘IN CONVERSATION’ WITH STEVE ROTHERAM ON 3rd FEB at 17.15

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.