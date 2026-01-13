Could Musk’s social media platform go X-tinct in Britain?

Whether social media has been a net positive or negative thing for our society will be an essay question I am sure academics across sociology and human history will end up divided on in the future.

We are coming to a point of finally recognising that there are serious issues on social media, as Ofcom step in to investigate Elon Musk’s X, over in-built AI generated non-consensual sexualised images of women, and in the most despicable, vile cases, children too, by Grok, the platform’s own AI tool. Should Ofcom conclude it is necessary, they have the powers to ban access to the platform in the UK.

In the few examples from other countries, I have heard the banning of social media platforms talked of in our media as a controlling measure from states to restrict its own people from being able to communicate with the world. While anti-censorship warriors, I suspect, may try to use this narrative towards Keir Starmer and the Labour government, this case of X is very different from comparisons to North Korea.

Ever since Musk took over the platform, X has become a place of huge controversy, and clashes with the UK government have not been uncommon since the election in July 2024. I am sure we all remember the action the government took over comments displayed on Musk’s platform, inciting violence following the awful Southport attack. We saw riots and division increased across society right from the start of Labour’s time in office, with Musk and his platform playing a direct role in encouraging this.

“It’s a cesspit” is one of the most common expressions I heard, having never really engaged with my X account until taking on my role for LabourList, as people tried to warn me before logging in as to what I was about to unleash on myself.

It is little wonder then that many Labour MPs have quit X in recent days, with Folkestone and Hythe MP Tony Vaughan among the latest to do so – citing the “toxic environment” and “horrendous content” the platform now hosts.

X has become known as the home of the far-right online, and it is no wonder why when their owner has been filmed throwing out certain salutes like he’s at a rally in 1940s Berlin, and attends, via a giant screen, a march to show his support for those in favour of a former EDL leader’s views on just how bad Britain is. Musk has personally set out to attack the Prime Minister and Labour on X, all while supporting far-right movements both in the UK and across Europe.

The more cynical approach may assume from this that I would be in favour of an X ban as if it was some method of shutting down the far-right voice online. As much as I think removing a platform so filled with hatred would have its perks, if there is one thing I would be confident of, those far-right voices would simply migrate (ironic) to another platform, where they would again find each other and remain within their echo-systems.

But this investigation is not looking into just how hate-filled and divisive X is, nor how impactful that hate and division is on society. It is also not being carried about by a Labour government that has had to deal with so many problems directly linked to the platform in question.

Ofcom are investigating a specific case of illegal content being created and distributed through Musk’s platform and the measures the social media company took to deal with this once they found out it was occurring. Musk’s public response to this, as you could guess, has been to complain about censorship in the UK. Many also understand that should you pay for Grok, it remains accessible for users.

Following a landmark Online Safety Act and a strategy to deal with violence against women and girls published by the government, should Ofcom conclude from their investigation that X is not a suitable platform in the UK, then the government should absolutely support this.

However, even if this does not happen, Starmer and his government must ensure they take this moment to discuss our relationship with social media as a whole, with the nation.

Moments like this prompt an opportunity to engage. The government needs to take it, and be clear in its messaging. Do not let those with an anti-Starmer agenda lead the narrative on this, pretending it is some kind of state intervention by a communist power to restrict your freedoms.

The government must stay strong, keep all its options on the table and ensure that it explains the rationale behind any decision it has to take following Ofcom’s investigation with complete clarity, a consistent narrative and a confident approach.