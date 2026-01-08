Electoral reform: Strong support for proportional representation among Labour members

Two thirds of Labour members would support a significant change to the UK voting system towards proportional representation, exclusive polling for LabourList reveals.

The poll, conducted by Survation, found that 66% of members would back a shift away from first-past-the-post in favour of PR for future elections.

Electoral reform has long been a debate in Labour circles, but as this polling demonstrates, there is clearly a sense of appetite amongst members to see a fundamental shift to the voting system in favour of a proportional approach.

An overwhelming majority of 77% of members that voted for Lucy Powell in the recent deputy leadership election would be in support of this voting change, with only 14% being actively opposed to proportional representation.

However, backers of Powell’s deputy leadership rival Bridget Phillipson were more likely to oppose a change in the voting system. While just under half (49%) would back such a move, 37% would be opposed..

These results seem to match the general theme of a large amount of commentary that appeared in the media throughout the deputy leadership elections throughout autumn, with Powell seen to be appealing to those who believed significant changes needed to be discussed within Labour, whilst Phillipson was characterised by many in the media as representing more of the status quo.

Members who are disappointed with the Prime Minister’s current performance and believe the party is heading in the wrong direction were also more likely to support proportional representation at 72% and 75% respectively.

A PR party? Labour’s relationship with electoral reform

Labour has demonstrated support for electoral reform in favour of proportional voting in recent years, with a successful conference motion passing at 2022 Labour Party conference.

This followed determined campaigning from group Labour for a New Democracy, who worked to introduce motions right across the Labour and trade union movements, securing support from hundreds of CLPs in the process. By the 2022 conference vote, unions Unite, Unison, ASLEF, the Fire Brigades Union, the Musicians’ Union and TSSA had all offered backing to the campaign, with USDAW joining in 2023.

Joe Sousek, national coordinator of Labour for a New Democracy, said: “Since the historic 2022 Labour Conference vote for proportional representation, support has remained rock solid amongst Labour members and unions – and is now at record levels amongst the public.”

PR in Parliament – is it on the table?

Where the appetite amongst Labour members for a proportional voting system appears clear, the practicalities for this change to occur means considerations have to take place in Westminster.

In December 2024, Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney proposed a Ten Minute Rule Bill to introduce a system of proportional representation for both parliamentary and local government elections across England. This bill was voted on, and for the first time in history, the House of Commons passed support for a proportional voting system to replace first past the post.

Of the 138 MPs that voted in favour of this motion, 59 were Labour, showing a solid base of support amongst Labour MPs across the Commons.

Part of this success can no doubt be attributed to the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Fair Elections, which currently holds 158 members making it the largest group of its kind in Parliament.

The APPG holds three central campaign aims, with the first listed as “Replacing First Past the Post with a proportional system that makes seats match votes.”

Chair of the APPG for Fair Elections and Labour MP for Leeds Central and Headingley Alex Sobel, said: “Last December, the House of Commons voted to introduce PR for general elections for the first time ever – thanks to MPs across the House including dozens and dozens of Labour colleagues.

“It’s so clear that we need a new system, fit for the 21st century, and the conversation amongst MPs is shifting from “if” to “when” and “how”. The Government has the chance to shape this important debate about the future of British democracy in the new year – as a first step it should set up a National Commission on Electoral Reform.”

The APPG also works closely with Labour for a New Democracy.

Joe Sousek added: “More Labour MPs than ever are championing fair elections and Parliament’s biggest all-party group – the APPG for Fair Elections – is calling for a National Commission on Electoral Reform.

“The Government must recognise that First Past the Post cannot cope with multi-party politics, or risk becoming the defender of a broken status quo.”

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter roundup of Labour news, analysis and comment– and follow us on Bluesky, WhatsApp, X and Facebook.

The poll is the latest in a series of regular polls LabourList is publishing in partnership with leading pollsters Survation, a member of the British Polling Council and a Market Research Society Partner.

Survation surveyed 1,013 readers of LabourList, the leading dedicated newsletter and news and comment website for Labour supporters, who also said they were Labour Party members between November 18 and 20.

Data was weighted to the profile of party members by age, sex, region, 2020 Labour leadership vote and 2025 deputy leadership vote. Targets for weighting were drawn from the British Election Study and the results of the leadership and deputy leadership election.

Share your thoughts. Contribute on this story or tell your own by writing to our Editor. The best letters every week will be published on the site. Find out how to get your letter published.