Delivering in Government: your weekly round up of good news Labour stories

It was a busy week for the Labour government.

While the prime minister visited China for talks with President Xi, there was plenty of progress at home on issues from housing to sustainable energy.

Here are the seven most exciting breakthroughs and announcements this week that you can use, whether you’re on the doorstep, sparring on social media, or debating in the pub.

1. Capping ground rents

Labour is capping ground rents at £250 a year, saving leaseholders hundreds of pounds.

The cap will drop to a peppercorn after 40 years, ending the outdated system where homeowners pay fees for no service. Many will save over £4,000 over the course of their lease.

The new law also bans new leasehold flats, and makes it easier for existing leaseholders to switch to commonhold, where residents own a stake in their building and control how it’s managed.

2. Building more social housing

Labour is opening bidding next month for £39 billion to build around 300,000 social and affordable homes.

Councils will be able to build up to 1,000 new homes without opening a new Housing Revenue Account, which cuts red tape that has stopped them building for years.

The government is also introducing tougher requirements for social landlords to tackle damp and mould and make homes more energy efficient, saving tenants hundreds of pounds a year on energy bills.

3. Support package for pubs

Labour is cutting business rates for pubs by 15% from April, followed by a two-year freeze.

The average pub will save an additional £1,650 in 2026-27, with around 75% of pubs seeing their bills fall or stay flat. The government is also reviewing how pubs are valued for business rates to make the system fairer.

Plus, pubs will be able to open after midnight for Home Nations games in this summer’s World Cup, and the government will increase the number of temporary events venues can hold to screen matches or host community events.

4. £11 billion lending package for small businesses

Labour has secured £11 billion in lending from the UK’s five biggest banks to help small businesses invest, hire, and expand.

NatWest, HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds, and Santander will draw the money from their own balance sheets, with the government guaranteeing up to 80% of eligible loans.

Businesses will also get advisory support to help them break into new markets and export abroad, with working capital loans of up to £10 million available automatically.

5. Ending hidden costs at the vets

Labour is overhauling the vet sector for the first time in 60 years, aiming to create a better experience for pet owners.

Among other things, vet practices will be required to:

Publish price lists for common treatments, making it easier for pet owners to shop around.

Disclose who owns them, so pet owners can see if they’re independent or part of a chain.

Hold an official operating licence, similar to GP surgeries and care homes.

6. Clean energy pact with Europe

Labour has signed a historic clean energy security pact with European allies to build 100 GW of joint offshore wind projects in the North Sea.

The Hamburg Declaration will see wind farms at sea directly connected to multiple countries through interconnectors, sending clean power to where it’s needed most.

This builds on the UK’s record-breaking offshore wind auction earlier this month, which secured 8.4 GW of offshore wind – the biggest ever auction in European history.

7. More funding for grassroots sports

Labour is opening applications for £85 million of funding for grassroots sport facilities in 2026/27.

At least half of it will go to the 30% most deprived communities, with at least 40% of projects offering multiple sports beyond football.

This follows funding for nearly 1,000 community projects across the UK in 2025/26, including new all-weather pitches, floodlighting, and modern changing facilities designed for women and girls.

