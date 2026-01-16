Hamish Falconer to anti-government protestors in Iran: ‘You are not alone’

At the turn of the year, scenes of Iran’s dissent beamed onto our television screens and into our homes, gripping the attention of the world. From students in Tehran to shop keepers in Mashhad, the protests appear to have sprung from all areas of Iranian society.

Despite the internet blackout we know that ordinary Iranians continue to take to the streets and demand a more just future. Their courage is extraordinary, in the face of a violent regime which imprisons and kills protestors. They continue to fight. Their demands are simple – a better future for Iran, free from oppression, where all citizens can prosper.

The response has been brutal, bloody and beyond comprehension for any normal society. Videos filmed by people fleeing for their lives – and accounts from humanitarian teams on the ground – show the grim reality of the crackdown. The current death toll is reportedly over 2000, and we fear it is far higher.

Iran’s actions are not wholly new. In 2022 we saw Iran’s regime kill protestors crying out against the death of Mahsa Amini, while under arrest by Iran’s “morality police” for the alleged crime of choosing not to wear a hijab. We’ve seen them consistently back Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, in a sustained attempt to promote terror and undermine stability across the Middle East. We’ve seen them grandstand and sabre rattle through their illegal and dangerous nuclear programme and we’ve seen them support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Their actions have made us all less safe.

Here in the UK they’ve consistently tried to undermine our democratic institutions and threaten ordinary citizens. In the past year alone we’ve foiled over 20 Iran-backed plots on British soil, and seen them target dissidents, journalists and the Jewish community.

Earlier this week, I summoned the Iranian Ambassador, to condemn the murder of peaceful protestors. Condemn the systematic disregard for peoples’ fundamental rights and international law. I reminded him of Iran’s international obligations. I spoke also to the families of Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who are worried sick about their continued detention.

As a Labour Government, we know that we need a concerted effort to press Iran for change and we’re working with our allies in Europe and the United States to redouble our efforts.

The bravery required to speak out in such circumstances is inconceivable. No one should fear murder for peaceful protest. Let me be clear. You are not alone. We will not sit by while Iran endangers its people and destabilises our world. We will work tirelessly towards further sanctions in response to the horrors we have seen. We will not stop until Iranians can live, work and protest in peace.

