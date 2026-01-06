Labour MPs raise concerns for international norms as Foreign Secretary responds to US action in Venezuela

Labour MPs have called on the government to speak out against American intervention in Venezuela as the Prime Minister attempts to balance UK-US relations with upholding international law.

In a statement to MPs last night, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the government’s position is to “press for a peaceful transition from authoritarian rule to a democracy which reflects the will of the Venezuelan people and maintains security in the region and is in line with international law”.

However, she also expressed the importance of a commitment to international law to the House and said she has reminded her American counterpart Marco Rubio of his obligations.

“Those principles guide the decisions that we make and the actions we take as part of Britain’s foreign policy. That commitment to international law as part of our values is also strongly in the UK’s national interest.”

However, several Labour MPs called on the Foreign Secretary to take a tougher stance, including chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Islington South MP Emily Thornberry – who warned of a “profound risk of international norms changing”.

She said: “If a large and powerful country abducts the leader of another, however abhorrent that leader is, and tries to intimidate the smaller country to, as it says itself, gain access to its resources, does the Foreign Secretary not agree that this should be called out not just by Britain, but by our western allies?

“We should be calling it out for what it is – a breach of international law. It is not for the country breaking the law to say whether or not it has broken the law; it is surely for the west to stand up and call it as it is.”

Other backbenchers joined MPs from across the House in expressing their concern at the government’s response to the situation in Venezuela.

Leeds East MP Richard Burgon, who has been vocal in his opposition to the US overthrow of Maduro, accused the Prime Minister of a “cowardly, craven approach” and of disregarding the United Nations Charter over the American intervention.

He said: “The reality is that if it were Putin doing this, the Prime Minister would not be saying ‘It’s up to the Russians to decide whether or not this is legal’, but that is exactly what the Prime Minister has said in relation to Trump’s disgusting attack on Venezuela.”

However, criticism was not solely confined to Labour’s left-wing MPs, with those more loyal to the government also expressing their concern.

Sonia Kumar, MP for Dudley, quoted the UN Charter, which states: “All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.” She then stressed the need for a “peaceful transition” in Venezuela “in the hands of its people and not dictated by foreign governments, who must follow international law”.

Peter Prinsley, MP for Bury St. Edmunds and Stowmarket, expressed fears that the international order could be uprooted and said: “If we do not condemn the American actions in Venezuela, what is to stop dictators around the world acting in a similar way against our allies and our interests?”

The Foreign Secretary told the House that it was “for the US to set out the legal position behind their actions”.

‘Future of Greenland a matter for Greenlanders and Danes and no one else’

Addressing concerns around Donald Trump’s ambitions to annex the Danish territory of Greenland, the Foreign Secretary said: “Let me be very clear on the UK’s position. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, our close European partners, our longstanding NATO allies and all our countries work closely together on security issues and will always do so. The future of Greenland is a matter for the Greenlanders and Danes and no one else.”

Dan Carden, MP for Liverpool Walton and leader of the Blue Labour parliamentary group, expressed concern that American intervention in Venezuela could lead to further military action against other nations.

“This episode shows the US shifting to the western hemisphere, leaving European security more exposed, and the willingness of the US to interfere in foreign states, with serious implications for our NATO ally Denmark.”

As Greenland is part of the kingdom of Denmark, talk of this nature continues to place uncomfortable strain on both transatlantic and NATO alliances for the Labour government to deal with.

The Foreign Secretary remained clear in her responses regarding Greenland, sticking to the comments outlined in the original statement on the matter and echoing the words of the Prime Minister.

