‘Labour has a strong story to tell about its progress on tackling hunger & hardship’

How has 2026 begun for the Labour government? With jaw-dropping international news, dire polls and deep public distrust of politicians.

In such a turbulent and worrying political climate it is understandable why the public might struggle to believe mainstream politics can deliver real change.

But amidst the doom and gloom, the government’s steps towards tackling hunger and hardship in their first 18 months should build hope. Labour came into office promising to end the need for emergency food – a goal with strong resonance with the public, who are rightly appalled to see the rise of food banks in our communities and the number of people unable to afford the essentials we all need to get by, like food, bills and toiletries.

The government has been slow to publish a strategy to deliver this promise, and the issue has not had a high profile in communications. But across four of the biggest drivers of hunger and hardship, the government has taken serious steps to start tackling the underlying drivers.

Progress on welfare

The single biggest driver of hunger is the flawed design and delivery of the social security system. Seven important reforms will start to improve the protection it gives from hunger and hardship, most taking effect this April.

Scrapping the two-child limit will lift 670,000 people out of severe hardship, including 470,000 children. Meanwhile, for the first time since it was introduced, basic rates of Universal Credit will see an increase higher than inflation in every year of this parliament, lifting 95,000 people out of severe hardship by 2029/30.

The Fair Repayment Rate, which the government introduced last year, limited the debt deductions from Universal Credit to 15%. This move, alongside increased support for childcare costs in Universal Credit and fixing the anomaly which means many people in temporary accommodation have to turn down work or risk losing their housing support, will all help tackle poverty. Expanding access to free school meals to all children in households on Universal Credit will reduce the numbers of people facing severe hardship by 240,000. And with so many people struggling to afford energy bills, expanding the Warm Homes Discount to an extra 2.7 million households each year will give relief to many.

Progress on work

Making work a more accessible and reliable route out of poverty is a major plank of a strategy to end the need for food banks.This is a big task, but the government has made a good start with the introduction of stronger employment rights, plans to invest more in employment support for disabled people and the long-called for ‘right to try’ so disabled people won’t face an automatic reassessment for Personal Independence Payments or Universal Credit health support when they start a job.

Progress on housing

Expensive and insecure private rents are driving people into homelessness and to the doors of food banks. Stronger renters’ rights and a major boost in funding for affordable and social homes should make a big difference as they take effect over the next few years.

Progress on support for communities, networks and services

Finally, stronger and more inclusive communities, with joined up services to help people access the right support at the right time can prevent financial shocks or difficult life events tipping people into severe hardship. The new Crisis and Resilience Fund and the Pride in Place strategy will help communities to start rebuilding and provide practical support and connections to services and social networks where they’re most needed.

Many of these measures have yet to take effect, so people won’t start to see the impact in their communities until later this year. But they add up to a serious start to tackling the underlying drivers of hunger and hardship. Of course, there is still much more to be done.

Last year, food banks in the Trussell community provided nearly 3 million emergency parcels (in addition to all those provided by independent food banks), and over 14 million people, including 3.8 million children, face hunger in the UK.

A whole generation has now grown up in a UK where sustained high levels of food bank need feel like the norm, as emergency food has sadly become a fixture within our communities. But this is not an inevitable trend.

This year, we need to see more action to ensure Universal Credit covers the cost of essentials, housing support keeps up with rents and support for disabled people is reformed to provide better protection from hunger and hardship.

Food banks are a lifeline, but they shouldn’t have to exist in a fair and compassionate society. Labour came into government with the right commitment to changing this situation, and have made a strong start. They can and should be more confident both about the story they already have to tell and in laying out further action that tackles hunger and hardship and supports people living on the lowest incomes.

