Labour to Win announce recommendations for NEC candidates

Pro-leadership group Labour to Win have announced to members the candidates they are supporting for election to the Labour National Executive Committee (NEC).

Nominations for these close on Friday 26 June 2026, with some elected at annual conference and women’s conference, with ballot timetables to be announced later this year.

Labour To Win, an organising alliance between Labour First and Progressive Britain, has selected four candidates for the 2026 internal elections that they hope to see members support for a place on the CLP section of the NEC.

The candidates selected by Labour To Win have each provided statements to ask for members’ support which can be found on Labour to Win’s website.

The list of candidates seeking endorsement is as followed:

Angela Davies Abdi Duale Peter Mason Jane Thomas

